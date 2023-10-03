Case moving forward against PPS employee accused of raping teen girl he gave drugs, alcohol to

The case against a man accused of raping and giving drugs and alcohol to a 14-year-old girl is moving forward.

Bryan Deering is an employee of Pittsburgh Public Schools who is currently on administrative leave. He worked as a cleaner and a fireman at Brashear High School.

11 News heard from the victim in court as she faced her alleged attacker and described a traumatizing night.

She testified that she told Deering to stop multiple times and that he gave her so much alcohol and marijuana that she felt nauseous.

The victim said she tried to go to sleep and he sexually assaulted her.

The next step in Deering’s case is a trial.

