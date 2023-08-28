Case of MU hazing defendant Blake Morsovillo to go to trial sometime after November

Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs on Monday placed University of Missouri hazing defendant Blake Morsovillo, of Springfield, on the trial request docket, with a trial date to be determined sometime after Nov. 1.

Morsovillo was in Boone County Circuit Court on Monday, wearing a suit, with attorney Richard Hicks.

"I would really prefer to have this set no earlier than Nov. 1," Hicks said.

November, December or January work for a trial, he said, adding that a two- or three-day trial would be needed.

Hicks in a previous hearing said he was working with prosecution on a possible plea deal.

The charge against Morsovillo relates to an Oct. 19, 2021, hazing party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house at MU. Freshman pledges of the fraternity, including Danny Santulli, were required to drink large amounts of alcohol.

Santulli collapsed and became unresponsive. Taken by car to MU Hospital, Santulli was resuscitated by personnel.

The alcohol poisoning left Santulli with brain damage and he's unable to walk, talk, or see. He is under constant care at his parents' home in Minnesota.

MU documents show a trend of hazing with alcohol bingeing at Phi Gamma Delta and other fraternities.

Morsovillo is one of 10 defendants originally charged with felony hazing in connection with the incident, though some have since pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Trial dates are scheduled for: Samuel Morrison, Sept. 26; Ryan Delanty, Dec. 5; Samuel Lane, Dec. 19; Benjamin Karl, Jan. 9, 2024; Benjamin Parres, Jan. 23, 2024; and John O'Neill, Jan. 30, 2024.

Defendants Thomas Shultz, Harrison Reichman and Alec Wetzler have been sentenced.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter @rmckinnney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: University of Missouri hazing case defendant on trial request docket