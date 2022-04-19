Case postponed a 3rd time for Rock Church pastor accused of solicitation of a minor as attorneys work toward ‘resolution’

A preliminary hearing for a Virginia Beach pastor accused of arranging to have sex with a person he thought was a minor was postponed a third time Tuesday, but the prosecutor assured the judge the two sides are working toward a “resolution” of the case.

The hearing for Rock Church International Pastor John Blanchard was rescheduled for June 23 in Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alexander Michev said the court date will either be for a preliminary hearing “or it could be some kind of agreement.” Michev told the judge he’ll have witnesses there just in case it turns into a preliminary hearing.

Blanchard, 52, was in court for the hearing, dressed in a suit, face mask and fedora hat. He left immediately afterward with his attorney, Noel Brooks of Richmond. Blanchard was arrested in October at a motel in Chesterfield County where police had set up a sting operation.

A total of 17 men were charged in the operation. Police say the men believed they were communicating online with a teenage girl but the person was actually a detective. All, including Blanchard, were arrested after they arrived at the motel where they’d arranged to meet the fictitious girl, police said.

Preliminary hearings are held to determine if there’s enough evidence in a criminal case to send it on to a grand jury, and then trial. Defendants can choose to waive their right to the hearing, which then forwards the case straight to the grand jury.

Blanchard is charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He was released on bond after his arrest.

Blanchard and his wife, Robin, have been lead pastors at Rock Church International since 2013. The Virginia Beach church announced after he was charged that he’d be stepping down from his duties as pastor while his criminal case was pending.

