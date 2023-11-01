Case proceeds against man charged with shooting at family of five on U.S. 51 North in Marathon County

WAUSAU − A 41-year-old Rusk County man, charged in an October shooting on U.S. 51 North, has decided to move forward with his case without an attorney.

Bennie Green, of Tony, faces 11 felony charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of firearm possession as a convicted felon. If convicted, Green faces a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison.

He is being held on a $500,000 cash bail set Friday.

Green appeared by video Wednesday for a review hearing with Marathon County Court Commissioner Douglas Bauman. Bauman said the Wisconsin Public Defenders Office had not yet appointed an attorney for Green, according to online court records. Green said he wanted to proceed with the case without an attorney.

Green is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday. During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must prove there is enough evidence to show a crime probably happened and the defendant probably did it. It is a much lower level of proof than is required at trial.

According to the criminal complaint, at 8:44 p.m. Oct. 6, a caller reported a shooting on U.S. 51 North in the Marathon County village of Maine. The victims reported a person had fired shots at them from a vehicle on U.S. 51 North. While officers were on their way to the scene, one of the victims told dispatchers they were rushing to the hospital because one of them had been hit, according to the complaint.

The victims were a family of five, with three adults and two children, ages 7 and 13, according to the complaint.

A witness who was behind the shooter and victims said the shooter's vehicle was next to the victims' vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The witness reported seeing muzzle flash and hearing multiple gunshots come from the shooter's vehicle, according to the complaint.

Investigators learned the family was in their car on U.S. 51 North when Green's Jeep approached from behind at a high rate of speed. Green's vehicle passed the family's car, but then slowed down in front of it. The driver of the family's car changed lanes, but Green rapidly accelerated and tailgated the victims' car so close the victims couldn't see the Jeep's headlights, according to the complaint.

Green then maneuvered his Jeep alongside the victims' car and shot at least four times, hitting one person in the car, according to the complaint. After firing the shots, Green sped off. After he fired the shots, Green sped off continuing north on 51, according to the complaint.

One family member was shot in the leg and required surgery to remove the bullet, according to the complaint. Another family member was hit by fragments from one of the gunshots. Officers found four bullet holes in the side of the family's vehicle.

Police found Green in Merrill, and he immediately fled on Lincoln County W. Multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Green's vehicle for 13 miles, according to the complaint. They eventually caught Green when his vehicle became disabled at Sixth Street and Wausau Avenue, near Athletic Park in Wausau. Another person was in the vehicle with Green during the shooting and police chase.

