In case to release officers' records, judge rules in favor of Herkimer Police Department

A judge has ruled the Village of Herkimer Police Department will not have to release officers' past disciplinary records to the press, after arguments were held Wednesday in Oneida County Supreme Court.

Gannett Company Inc. — the parent company of the Utica Observer-Dispatch and Herkimer Times Telegram — filed an Article 78 lawsuit against the village and its police department this past November, after records of only two village police officers were released in response to a Freedom of Information Law request. A reporter filed the request in June 2020 as part of a project to create a records database. The department responded nearly a year later.

50-a case: Arguments from Gannett, police heard in case over Herkimer police disciplinary records

Municipal Hall located in the public safety complex in the Village of Herkimer. A litigation is pending in an effort to obtain access to Herkimer Police Department’s disciplinary records.

The FOIL request was made shortly after the repeal of New York's Civil Rights Law Section 50-a, which had kept disciplinary records of police, corrections officers, firefighters, parole and probation officers from public view except by a court order.

Arguments in court Wednesday discussed whether the repeal applied retroactively to past records, and whether unsubstantiated complaints should be included. Martha Berry, an attorney representing the Herkimer Police Department, argued accessing these police records was an invasion of privacy.

In a decision filed Thursday, Judge Bernadette Clark said a section of the state Public Officers Law dictating records access could be invoked in this case to withhold unsubstantiated claims, and that the repeal of 50-a did not apply retroactively, ultimately denying Gannett's petition.

"Just think about the floodgates being opened, and someone being unable to defend themself," Clark said of the records in court Wednesday, later adding. "The person who's going to bear the brunt of it is going to be the police officer risking his or her life."

Video: New York passes bill to unveil police discipline records

More: Gannett takes legal action to secure Herkimer police disciplinary records

Story continues

Michael Grygiel, an attorney representing Gannett, said the company would appeal the decision Friday.

"Gannett appreciates the court's thoughtful analysis of the issues, but respectfully disagrees with its conclusions," he said.

He added the decision goes against the reason 50-a was repealed, to further public transparency and accountability.

Berry said the village of Herkimer and the police department were pleased with the decision.

"We think the judge reached the right result, and we would hope it would be affirmed on appeal," she said.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Judge rules to keep Herkimer police disciplinary records sealed