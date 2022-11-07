Case returned to Common Pleas Court

Nov. 7—JEFFERSON — The 11th District Court of Appeals has remanded Phil Garcia's case to Common Pleas Court, to determine what the next steps should be after the defense accused prosecutors of violating Garcia's plea agreement at sentencing.

Garcia was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison on July 27, after a previous appeal led to an 18-year sentence being thrown out. Garcia previously pleaded guilty to four counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and seven counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors.

Garcia, a former caterer, high school sports referee and Conneaut City Council member, was charged in a 35-count indictment in 2018. At his first sentencing hearing, prosecutors accused him of preying on young Black boys.

He was initially sentenced to 18 years in prison on the compelling prostitution charges, but the 11th District Court of Appeals ruled that the judge had sentenced him to above the statutory maximum on three of the counts.

At the second sentencing hearing, Special Prosecutor Laura Dezort asked visiting Judge David Fuhry to sentence Garcia to the maximum jail sentence allowed.

In motions filed to in the Court of Common Pleas and the Court of Appeals, Garcia's attorneys argued that Dezort asking for the maximum sentence violated Garcia's plea agreement, which stated that the state could ask for a prison sentence, but would not advocate for a specific prison sentence.

The motion further requests that the judge allow Garcia to withdraw his plea deal, or allow him to be sentenced again, in front of a new judge.

"A plea must be made knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily in order to be constitutional," according to the defense's motion.

A filing from the state claims that the the plea agreement's language does not preclude the state from arguing for a maximum sentence.

"The agreement places no limits on either the State of Ohio or the Defendant regarding the length of time which may be requested for either prison or community control," according to the state's memo.

Story continues

Last Friday, the appeals court remanded the matter to the county Court of Common Pleas, and ordered Fuhry to rule on the motion to vacate Garcia's plea and sentence within the next 20 days.

This is not the first time Garcia has sought to withdraw his guilty plea. Shortly before the first sentencing hearing in this case, Garcia's attorneys filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, which was denied by Fuhry. His refusal to allow the plea to be withdrawn was one of a number of grounds for appeal.

The case is being handled by a visiting judge and the Ohio Attorney General's Office after the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office and all three Common Pleas Court Judges recused themselves from the case.