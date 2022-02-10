Is this case a slam dunk? Two men accused of stealing Air Jordans from Boise teen

Two Canyon County men who allegedly wanted to Be Like Mike a little too much were in jail on theft charges as of Tuesday morning.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies said two young men stole four pairs of vintage Air Jordans, shoes made by Nike and named after all-time great Michael Jordan, during what was meant to be a sale in the South Cole neighborhood of Boise.

A 17-year-old from Boise called police after midnight on Tuesday, saying he had planned to sell the four pairs of sneakers to a man in a city park, according to a Sheriff’s Office blog post.

He told police that he put the sneakers on the ground and waited for the man to arrive.

“A car arrived with two men who got out and said they were going to take the shoes and not pay,” the post read.

One of the men, 19, tried to punch the teenager but missed, according to a Ada County sheriff’s spokesperson Patrick Orr, while the other, 20, grabbed the shoes and put them in the car.

A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy located a car matching the description of the vehicle moving at high speed on Interstate 84, according to the post. The deputy pulled the vehicle over on Karcher Boulevard, with the assistance of the Nampa Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they found boxes of Air Jordan shoes in the back seat. The victim said the sneakers are worth a combined $1,000, Orr said.

The two men were arrested and taken to the Canyon County Jail, and later transferred to the Ada County Jail. Both were booked on charges of felony robbery and grand theft.

The 20-year-old man also faces a nonbailable probation violation charge in connection with a misdemeanor malicious injury to property plea agreement dating from March 2021, according to records.