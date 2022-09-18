Case studies in diversion

Sep. 18—Here are three situations in which juvenile court diversion has been used, provided by the New Hampshire Juvenile Court Diversion Network:

—Two sisters, 14 and 15, were arrested for assaulting their mother. Assessments determined their mother was addicted to alcohol, and the girls had intervened to keep their younger siblings safe. The father obtained full custody of the girls. The girls attended counseling and are researching how to stay safe during domestic violence episodes. The mother was referred to a residential treatment program.

—A 12-year-old boy was arrested for shooting a pellet gun out his bedroom window and hitting a young girl. It was determined that both the boy and his mother had developmental delays. The mother kept the boy in the house because he often was assaulted when he went out to play. With help, the mother reached out to a guidance counselor to address bullying issues. The son wrote an apology letter to the girl and enrolled in structured school activities.

—A 16-year-old boy was caught texting nude images of two younger girls. He did well in school, participated in community events and had involved parents. He signed a diversion contract that required him to speak to a local expert about domestic violence, talk with police about the consequences of being a sex offender and make a sizable donation to a women's organization.

— Mark Hayward