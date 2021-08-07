Case of toddler found dead in dumpster bound over to district court

Hannah Black, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne
Aug. 6—CHEYENNE — The case of a man accused of killing a local 2-year-old and then putting his body in a dumpster was found to have probable cause Friday morning and will be heard in Laramie County District Court.

Wyatt Dean Lamb appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing, with Judge Sean Chambers finding cause to bind the case over to district court, which handles felony criminal cases.

During the hearing, Cheyenne Police Detective Jeremy Walker testified as the state's witness, and was later cross-examined by Lamb's attorneys, State Public Defender Diane Lozano and Brandon Booth.

Lamb's bond remained at $1 million cash, originally set at his initial court appearance in June. His next appearance will be his arraignment in district court, but the time and date have yet to be announced.

Lamb is currently charged with first-degree murder and 10 felony counts of child abuse with injury. The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison or death, with each child abuse charge carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison or a $10,000 fine.

Lamb was arrested in February for violating bond conditions in a separate case, and he has been held without bond in the Laramie County jail since March and is awaiting trial in that case.

Athian Rivera, 2, was reported missing by his mother, Kassandra Orona, around 1 p.m. Feb. 19. His body was discovered around 3 that afternoon in a dumpster just outside an entrance to Orona's apartment, located in the 400 block of Desmet Drive.

The toddler died from brain swelling caused by blunt force trauma, restriction of oxygen or both, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid determined Athian died between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 19. His body was wrapped in a fitted bedsheet and a blanket, which were inside five black plastic trash bags, according to the affidavit.

Forensic pathologist Dr. James Wilkerson noted "scattered blunt force injuries over much of the body," including multiple contusions and abrasions, as well as burn marks on the toddler's genitals, upper legs and groin area consistent with a handheld torch found at Orona's apartment, according to an autopsy conducted by Reid and Wilkerson.

Wilkerson issued the autopsy report, signed on May 6, which ruled Athian's death a homicide. He advised Reid that the cause of death was cerebral edema with herniation, with three contributing factors: blunt force injuries, suffocation and thermal injuries. He said Athian was the victim of "non-accidental trauma," according to the affidavit.

Wilkerson also observed complete or partial collapse of a lung or lung area, which he said was caused by suffocation or manual strangulation.

The autopsy, conducted Feb. 20, was observed by two Cheyenne Police detectives.

Lamb was identified as a suspect in Athian's death by the Cheyenne Police Department on Feb. 23, when the department announced it had recommended charges of murder and aggravated child abuse against Lamb to the Laramie County District Attorney's office.

Bond conditions set in March 2020 in a separate case by a Laramie County Circuit Court judge prohibited Lamb from having contact with Orona and from being within one block of her home, according to court documents. Lamb was charged with felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor property destruction and interference with a peace officer after an incident involving Orona.

On March 4, 2021, Lamb entered a denial to two bond revocation accusations filed by the state, including that he violated his bond conditions in the strangulation case by living with Orona since August 2020.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

