Case under review as DA withdraws charges against second suspect in Erie shooting, assault

The absence of a victim has led prosecutors to drop criminal charges against a second man accused by city police in the shooting and assault of an Erie man in September.

Attempted homicide, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges were withdrawn on Friday against 52-year-old Kevin P. Person as he appeared in court for his preliminary hearing. The charges were dropped because the victim in the case failed to appear for the scheduled hearing, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The case is under review until prosecutors have the opportunity to speak with the victim, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner.

Person had been in the Erie County Prison on $200,000 bond in the case since his arraignment on Oct. 5.

A second person charged by Erie police in the Sept. 9 attack, 53-year-old Alvin L. Leggett, had the charges against him withdrawn at his preliminary hearing on Oct. 6 after the victim failed to appear for that hearing, according to prosecutors.

Police charged Leggett and Person after they said the 32-year-old victim told them the suspects confronted him while he was at a friend's house in the 600 block of East 13th Street. He accused Leggett of pulling a gun and firing a shot that struck him in the leg, and he accused Person of striking him in the head with a shovel until the shovel broke, police wrote in the criminal complaints.

