Case unravels: How a South Bend teen was cleared in the shooting death of 7-year-old girl

SOUTH BEND -- When Jaheim Campbell, 19, stood trial last month in the shooting death of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens, prosecutors relied heavily on two pieces of evidence: A Facebook account and a videotaped interrogation.

The Facebook account used Campbell’s photo and a version of his nickname. It sent incriminating messages that seemed to take credit for the drive-by shooting, which killed Chrisyah while she was at a birthday party in August 2020.

During the interrogation, Campbell admitted he sent the Facebook messages, told police of a feud with a boy who was at the party and placed himself in a car that took part in the drive-by.

But the evidence didn’t stand up to a jury’s scrutiny, leading to a not-guilty verdict at trial, after Campbell’s defense attorney exploited what he saw as holes and inconsistencies in the case.

More: Not-guilty verdict in shooting death of 7-year-old South Bend girl at birthday party

With no one else facing charges, Campbell’s acquittal leaves lingering questions about the investigation of Chrisyah’s death and whether anyone responsible for the shooting will be brought to justice.

Among the problems in the case:

Police never linked the incriminating Facebook account to Campbell through internet or phone records. That opened the door to the possibility a phony page had been created in his name.

No physical evidence linked Campbell to the crime scene or the likely murder weapon.

Another suspect, Shamond Jenkins, was arrested with the gun a month after Chrisyah’s death.

Campbell denied any involvement in Chrisyah’s death for much of his interrogation, never admitted to being the trigger man and maintained at trial that he made incriminating statements only because of coercive tactics by police.

One key witness made several inconsistent statements to police and during the trial, and he implicated Campbell only after being arrested on unrelated charges of his own.

Campbell’s attorney, Jeff Kimmell, said Chrisyah’s real killer was not held accountable because police and prosecutors rushed to judgment and failed to resolve the inconsistencies in the case.

Story continues

“The police decided very early on who they thought the shooter was based on that spoofed Facebook page, and they had tunnel vision in going after Jaheim Campbell,” Kimmell said, “and only examined evidence that seemed to support that theory.”

Officials with St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter's office and the County Metro Homicide Unit, which works under the prosecutor, declined an interview request.

A spokeswoman for the office, Jessica McBrier, said the investigation into Chrisyah’s shooting remains “active and ongoing,” citing the fact that multiple people are believed to have been involved in the drive-by.

Family members of Chrisyah did not respond to requests for comment.

Messages on a Facebook page

On Aug. 29, 2020, Chrisyah had just asked an uncle to help unwrap an ice cream sandwich when someone fired shots into the birthday party at Donald and High streets.

Witnesses said the shots came from the passenger side of a white or silver car. By the time the car was gone, Chrisyah was lying in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead that night.

More: Bullet traps South Bend family and community in a web of grief

It wasn’t long before police heard Campbell, who went by the nickname “Heimo,” may have been involved. Some witnesses told police Campbell was feuding with Sebastian Hines, a 17-year-old cousin of Chrisyah.

The exact reasons for the dispute between Campbell and Hines were vague. But messages from a Facebook account using the name “Hemo Cam” and Campbell’s photo seemed to support a theory that he was gunning for Hines.

One of Chrisyah’s cousins, Yalana Alexander, showed police messages between her and the Hemo Cam account.

Chrisyah Stephens

Less than two hours after the shooting, Alexander sent Hemo Cam a pair of messages: “Why why whyyyyyy. Bro you just shot my lil niece bro like why u have to do it today bro.”

Hemo Cam replied, using a nickname for Hines: “(Because) I want sbnasty that’s y...I told everyone this is not a joke and I’m not satisfied yet.”

When police got records of the Hemo Cam account through a search warrant, they found conversations with another teen, Jacob Brown, whom some witnesses described as a close friend of Campbell.

In those messages, Hemo Cam talks of killing someone who hangs out at Donald and High streets, including apparent references to a drive-by shooting or home invasion.

Police came to suspect gang-related motives. In the messages with Brown, Hemo Cam mentions his target being “in da wrong hood” and repeatedly invokes the name of the South East Side gang.

But the Facebook page and messages didn't prove to be as decisive as prosecutors may have hoped.

At his trial, Campbell claimed someone had created a fake account in his name. He also raised doubts about whether police took the investigative steps that could have proven whether the incriminating messages came from him.

In this video image, Jaheim Campbell is interrogated in October 2020 by a Metro Homicide Unit detective about the shooting death of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens.

He noted the page, which was created 10 days before Chrisyah’s shooting, misspelled his nickname as “Hemo,” rather than “Heimo.” He pointed to the fact he knew almost no one on the page’s list of “friends.”

When Detective Tim Wiley, the lead investigator in the case, took the stand, Kimmell hammered on whether police tried to prove the origins of the Facebook account.

Wiley admitted he never linked Campbell to the IP address for any device that was used to access the Facebook account.

The device that was used to access the Hemo Cam account was not the same as the devices that were used to access any of Campbell’s three other Facebook accounts, Wiley said.

Also, a phone number that was used to register the account was not traced to anyone with ties to Campbell.

Wiley did not seek a search warrant for records of a phone number Campbell provided, saying he could not verify the number and thus lacked probable cause for a warrant.

“He gave you the number out of his own mouth,” Kimmell said.

“Yeah, like I said, I couldn’t confirm it to be a real number,” Wiley responded.

At his police interrogation, Campbell handed over a cell phone and signed a form authorizing detectives to search it. But police never examined the phone’s contents for evidence Campbell had used it to send the incriminating messages.

On the witness stand, Wiley said he did not even remember the fact that police had taken Campbell’s phone.

“It seems like they did very little to track down the true origins of that account,” Kimmell said in an interview, “when he was telling them repeatedly that it was a spoof account.”

Denials at the interrogation

Campbell admitted under police questioning that he had sent the Facebook messages. But even those statements came only after he spent much of the October 2020 interrogation insisting he had nothing to do with Chrisyah’s murder.

And although he eventually told police he was in the shooter’s car, he never admitted to pulling the trigger.

The detectives, Wiley and Sean Killian, did not accept Campbell’s denials early in the interrogation and pushed him to admit he created the page to scare Sebastian Hines.

The mother of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens is comforted as she approaches a vigil Aug. 31, 2020, outside the home where Chrisyah was shot and killed in South Bend.

As long as Campbell denied sending the messages, he would remain a murder suspect, the detectives said. Admitting he created the page to intimidate Hines, the detectives suggested, could get him off the hook for the shooting.

“If you wrote these messages and then after the fact you took credit for it because you were mad at somebody and you wanted them scared of you, tell me that,” Wiley said. “Because if I’m not looking at you for a murder case, that’s the only way that works.”

Campbell eventually admitted he “wanted to fight Sebastian,” saying Hines had bad-mouthed Campbell’s cousin, a revered South East Side gang member who was murdered in Indianapolis.

Campbell initially denied he knew Shamond Jenkins, who was arrested with the likely murder weapon a month after Chrisyah’s shooting.

When pressed by detectives, he said he and Shamond were “buddies from different sides of town.”

When asked about Jenkins’ involvement in Chrisyah’s death, Campbell said Jenkins “shot the little girl.”

Campbell said Jenkins told him about the shooting after the fact. Later in the interrogation, however, Campbell told police he was in the car with Jenkins when the shooting happened.

More: Father of 7-year-old girl fatally shot in South Bend: 'The gun violence just has to stop'

When Campbell said he was riding in the front seat when shots were fired from the back seat of the car, Wiley confronted him with witness descriptions of the front passenger window being rolled down.

“I think that gun came from somebody, was handed to you, you used it, then gave it back,” Wiley concluded. “I’m right, aren’t I?”

“No, sir,” Campbell said.

By the end of the interrogation, a few moments later, Campbell was back to denying any involvement.

“I had no choice but to say that was me in those text messages,” he said, “because y’all was gonna think it was me in the first place.”

He closed by asking about his phone.

“So if y’all go through my phone and see that the records didn’t come from my phone, am I gonna be free?”

Any other suspects?

After Campbell’s acquittal, it’s unclear whether prosecutors will seek charges against anyone else who may have been involved in Chrisyah’s shooting.

At least two other people — Shamond Jenkins and Jacob Brown — have been named in connection with the shooting, but the details of their possible involvement remain murky.

Jenkins was arrested on charges of illegal handgun possession and resisting police a month after Chrisyah’s shooting. During the arrest, police found a handgun that, according to a firearm examiner, matched shell casings found at the scene of the drive-by.

Police said the handgun also matched shell casings from the scene of another shots-fired incident that happened a few hours after Chrisyah’s shooting. But when police tried to talk to Jenkins about Chrisyah’s shooting, he refused to answer questions and asked for an attorney.

Jaheim Campbell denied any involvement in Chrisyah Stephen’s death for much of his interrogation, and he maintained at trial that he made incriminating statements only because of pressure from police.

Jenkins is now facing federal charges for three armed robberies he allegedly committed while out on bond.

As for Brown, he told police Campbell tried to recruit him for an attack on Sebastian Hines during a meeting shortly before the drive-by.

But Brown told contradictory stories to police and at trial.

In his first interrogation, Brown denied knowing Campbell more than 30 times, even though police threatened to “look into every impure thought or every bad deed you’ve ever done” if he did not “get on board” with the investigation, Kimmell said at trial.

A week later, after being arrested on unrelated charges, Brown told police about the alleged meeting with Campbell but said he refused to take part in an attack on Hines. By the time Brown testified at trial, he again denied the meeting ever happened.

At trial, Campbell’s attorney theorized that the Facebook threats against Hines and the shooting that killed Chrisyah were unrelated and carried out by different people.

Regardless of other suspects, Kimmell believes prosecutors made a mistake by charging Campbell while there were still unresolved questions.

“Rushing to judgment, feeling like you have to file charges right away before you have all the evidence, is a really bad thing for everybody, the victims of the crime included,” Kimmell said. “I think they deserved a better investigation.”

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Why jurors found South Bend teen innocent in Chrisyah Stephens killing