It's the case of 'Where's Armie Hammer?' in new Death on the Nile trailer

Where's Armie Hammer?

In Disney and 20th Century's new trailer for Kenneth Branagh's upcoming whodunnit thriller Death on the Nile, the embattled actor is meticulously placed in brief blink-and-you'll-miss-it snippets, resulting in a "Where's Waldo?" type of situation.

Hammer — who has been accused of sexual assault, psychological abuse, and manipulation — stars opposite Gal Gadot, Branagh, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, and Russell Brand in the feature adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name, in theaters Feb. 11.

Death on the Nile

20th Century Studios Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, and more on the 'Death on the Nile' poster.

The actor became embroiled in controversy in January, when an anonymous Instagram account shared unverified screenshot messages — purported to be from Hammer and sent to various women who said they had a sexual relationship with him — that pertained to cannibalism and violent sexual fantasies.

Hammer denied the allegations, calling them "bulls--- claims" and "spurious online attacks." In March, a woman identified as Effie accused Hammer of rape and "other acts of violence." Through his attorney, Hammer also denied the allegations. Post-controversy, the actor has dropped out of a slew of projects, including Shotgun Wedding, The Offer, and Billion Dollar Spy.

The Call Me by Your Name actor's role in the long-delayed Death on the Nile remains intact. The crime thriller follows detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) as he investigates the murder of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship on what should have been a glamorous Egyptian vacation across the Nile River.

Watch the new trailer above for a round of "Where's Armie Hammer?"

