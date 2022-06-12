Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Casella Waste Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$84m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$144m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Casella Waste Systems has an ROCE of 7.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.5% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Casella Waste Systems

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Casella Waste Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Casella Waste Systems here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Casella Waste Systems, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.2%, but since then they've fallen to 7.2%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Casella Waste Systems is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 336% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Like most companies, Casella Waste Systems does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.