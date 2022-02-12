Cases across Cambria County remain unsolved

Feb. 12—"With the passage of time people's memories can fade, and witnesses can get sick and pass away," District Attorney Gregory Neugebauger said. "Also, evidence can get stale, and the likelihood of locating new physical evidence is diminished. "

Neugebauer said that technology and tips from informants are used in trying to solve older cases.

"There are times when new techniques and technologies emerge — think of DNA a couple of decades ago — which allow for new testing of existing physical evidence which can break cold cases wide open," he said. "Also, with the passage of time, a perpetrator's conscience can weigh heavily on them, and they may confess to a family member or a friend, who hopefully in turn will do the right thing and inform law enforcement."

Detective Sgt. Cory Adams of the Johnstown Police Department said that like more recent unsolved cases, detectives will send evidence for testing in older cases, hoping for breakthroughs due to advancements in technology.

According to Project Cold Case, between 1965 and 2011 there were 174 homicides in Cambria County with 13 remaining unsolved for a clearance rate of 92.53%.

Here are some of Cambria County's unsolved homicides:

Beth Ann Bodenschatz

Beth Ann Bodenschatz, 36, a married mother of four, was killed in her Croyle Township home in the daylight hours of Jan. 12, 1996.

It was reported that she died of a single gunshot wound to the head, but more shots were fired during a struggle, according to Tribune-Democrat Archives.

The investigation through the years has included scores of interviews and even a search in 2003 by the state police, assisted by emergency management personnel and state forestry workers, for the murder weapon, believed to be a. 40-caliber Glock handgun.

On the day of the murder, police said five spent .40-caliber cartridges were found in the bedroom where she was killed and one live round was beneath her body.

Bodenschatz was a registered nurse in the ambulatory surgery department at the former Lee Hospital in Johnstown.

She and her husband, Michael, were married in August 1981, and had four children.

William Nedwreski

A stabbing took the life of 33-year-old Cambria Township coal miner William Nedwreski in February 1981.

He was last seen alive shortly after midnight on Feb. 17, 1981, after working an eight-hour shift at the former Beth Energy Mine 32.

According to Tribune-Democrat archives, Nedwreski's body was dumped over what is known as the Winterset Bridge, which carries the Ebensburg-Loretto Road over railroad tracks where his body was seen by a train crew near the tracks around 10 a.m.

Nedwreski was an Air Force veteran who had served in Vietnam. He was a married father of two children.

He apparently was on his way home when he was stopped and killed.

Nedwreski's new red Chevy pickup truck was located, parked in the middle of Ebensburg in a parking lot across from the county courthouse.

Authorities said that he had been stabbed 13 times, including a fatal wound to the heart, defensive injuries on his arms and several to his face.

A 2006 article indicated that an FBI review of the murder several years prior suggested that the killing was a crime of passion, but investigators had never pinpointed a motive.

Nedwreski's wallet was found intact on his body, ruling out robbery as a motive, police said.

He was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return home from work. Hours after his body was found, police located his truck.

It is believed by police that Nedwreski was killed at a location other than the bridge as the only blood found there was on a railing, and there was no blood in his truck.

Police believed Maxine Ellen Andrews was killed by a lone gunman in a vehicle on Nov. 6, 1978, outside Ace's Lounge in Johnstown's Cambria City neighborhood at 9:30 p.m.

News reports at the time indicate that Andrews arrived at an apartment above Ace's between 6 and 7 p. m. and later she and a 20-year-old woman were preparing to leave when a man approached their vehicle from behind.

The name of the woman, who was in the driver's seat of a car, was spelled multiple ways in news accounts — Jerry (or Jerri) Swartzenstruver (or Swartzentruver).

Officers at the time said that the woman was in the process of backing up when she saw a man with a gun and dived down onto Maxine's lap and then heard one shot and believed she heard another.

In a subsequent interview with police, the woman reportedly said she only saw a gun.

Andrews, who was in the passenger's seat, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:55 p.m., a single slug having struck her in the neck, severing her spinal cord.

In a July 2020 interview, Andrews' brother, the Rev. Clarence J. Washington, told The Tribune- Democrat that heard that his sister's sexual orientation or a love triangle were potential motives for the murder.

—Individuals who have information on any ongoing cases may contact the investigating agency through the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100 or by calling the Cambria County Detective Bureau at 814-472-1680.

—Individuals with information on Nedrewski or Bodenschatz's cases can contact Pennsylvania State Police at 814-471-6500 and ask to speak to the current investigator on the case.