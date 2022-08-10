Cases against former Glastonbury police lieutenant are sealed

Aug. 10—Most court records were sealed from public view this week in the criminal and motor-vehicle cases against former Glastonbury police Lt. Kevin M. Troy, probably indicating that he has applied for or received admission to one or more pretrial diversion programs.

DEFENDANT: Former Glastonbury police Lt. Kevin Troy, 49

CHARGES: Drunken driving, interfering with police, failure to drive in the proper lane.

STATUS: Most case records are sealed from public view, probably indicating that Troy has applied for or received one or more pretrial diversion programs that can lead to dismissal of the charges against him.

Troy, 49, is facing charges of drunken driving, interfering with police, and failing to drive in the proper lane as a result of an accident in which his Jeep Wrangler sport-utility vehicle crashed and rolled over on Route 190 in Enfield late on Feb. 6.

Glastonbury Police Chief Marshall Porter placed Troy on paid administrative leave immediately after the crash, and Troy subsequently resigned from his job effective May 1.

The limited records of Troy's cases still available online show that a further hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 in the court long held in Enfield, which has been meeting in Hartford in the wake of the COVID-19 court shutdowns.

One pretrial diversion program likely applicable to Troy's situation is the impaired driving intervention program, which has replaced the alcohol education program.

The accelerated rehabilitation program also might play a part in his case because Troy is facing the criminal charge of interfering with police in addition to the motor-vehicle charges of drunken driving and failing to drive in the proper lane.

All pretrial diversion programs require defendants to make efforts at rehabilitation, with the promise that the charges will be dismissed and erased from the public record if they complete the program successfully.

The interfering charge is based on the contention of Enfield investigators that Troy lied to them at the accident scene by saying that he hadn't been driving at the time of the crash. He said the driver of the Jeep was a man he had met at Murphy's Pub in Agawam, Massachusetts, while a second man followed them in another vehicle. He said he didn't see the driver after the crash.

But Enfield police Sgt. Nicole Martel-Moylan reported in an affidavit that subsequent examination of surveillance video from Murphy's Pub revealed that Troy had been eating and drinking with a woman and left with her, rather than with two men as he told police.

Troy readily acknowledged to police at the accident scene that he was too drunk to drive.

