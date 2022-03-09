Cases against two child sex offenders move forward in court on Tuesday

David L. Yoder (left) sits with his attorney J. Reid Yoder in Tuscarawas County County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Assistant Tuscarawas County prosecutor Kristine Beard is also seated at the table.

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Cases against two men convicted of committing sex offenses against children moved forward in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

David L. Yoder, 28, entered guilty pleas to single counts of child rape and gross sexual imposition as part of a negotiated plea agreement. He had originally been indicted on two child rape charges, four counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of having unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The remaining rape charge is related to a victim younger than 13.

More: Judge Michael Ernest orders David Levi Yoder held without bail on child rape charges

Assistant county prosecutor Kristine Beard said the plea would spare victims from being traumatized by a trial.

She recommended a 10-year prison sentence.

Defense attorney J. Reid Yoder of Akron said the victims want the defendant to get treatment.

Judge Michael Ernest scheduled sentencing for April 26. He said a sentence of three to 11 years is possible for rape, and nine months to five years for gross sexual imposition. The defendant would be required to register his address with the local sheriff for the rest of his life.

David Yoder previously lived in the Newcomerstown area. He more recently lived in Westcliffe, Colo.

The sheriff's department conducted the investigation that started when David Yoder brought a typed account of his offenses to the sheriff's office on March 1, 2021

In another case Tuesday, Ernest sentenced 21-year-old Bradley S. Zelenak of Gnadenhutten to 14 months in prison for engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and unlawful restraint. He will receive credit for 125 days already spent in the county jail. Zelenak will be required to register his address with the local sheriff every year for 15 years. The judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Statements from the victim and her mother were read in court.

The victim asked for Zelenak to get the maximum sentence of 18 months because of the effects his crimes had on her.

Story continues

"After what happened, I isolated myself and didn't want to talk about anything to anyone," she wrote. "Even today, I get angry when people try to talk to me, even about the littlest things. I tend to snap or stay quiet. That's not normal for me. That's not who I am.

"I lost communication with my mom that I never thought I could lose. I lost relationships with my friends and family because I distanced myself. My anger and anxiety increased to the point that I had to be put on medication to help control it. I feel angry, scared and upset. I hate being alone and I feel like I cannot control my emotions."

The victim wrote that she normally succeeds in school, but fell behind because she could not concentrate.

"I lost my appetite and didn't eat properly," she wrote. " Everything is so stressful. And this incident keeps recurring in my head. I said 'no' multiple different times and he did not care."

Her mother's statement said the crimes affected the victim's family as well as the victim herself.

"Bradley entered our home through social media and preyed on a vulnerable 15-year-old girl," she wrote. "He is the person I endlessly warned my daughter about, to lure her out of our home, knowing he was doing wrong and apparently not caring what the consequences would be. Then he continued with his sick ways and assaulted her in a church parking lot. What was he planning to do with her after he took something that he wanted?"

She said her daughter will never be the same, and did not want to stay in the family home after the incident. They slept elsewhere for months.

"The pain and fear will never go away," she wrote.

The mother said her daughter is no longer able to enjoy such simple activities as walking or biking to a park or ice cream stand.

She said her daughter did not feel her voice had been heard in the legal process.

Ernest said the victim suffered serious psychological harm. He said the offenses occurred while Zelenak was on probation for a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. The defendant's juvenile and adult criminal records reflect substance abuse, reckless operation, criminal mischief, assault and an alcohol-related offense, the judge said.

Public defender John Watters asked the judge to give Zelenak probation instead of a prison sentence.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Sentence given to one child sex offender, another pleads