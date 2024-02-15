Cases of Alexandria double homicide, death of Lecompte baby get trial dates

Trial dates in two Rapides Parish homicide cases — one, a man charged in an Alexandria double slaying, and two, a mother accused of killing her infant — were set Wednesday.

Both cases happened in 2021. The first one is that of Derrick Charles Bayonne, 41, who is accused in the March 2021 deaths of Ta'Naya Latrice George, 16, and Cayleb Tyrell Gunter, 19.

After the rescheduling of two previous trial dates, Bayonne's new trial date has been set for June 10.

Both George and Gunter died from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Alexandria Police Department at the time of Bayonne's arrest.

Detectives were working on a missing persons case when an Alexandria Fire Department cadaver dog found the bodies on March 18, 2021, in the 3100 block of Tulane Avenue, a wooded area where Hynson Bayou meets the Horseshoe Drive Drainage Canal.

DNA testing had to be done to identify the bodies.

The department arrested Bayonne on two counts of second-degree murder and booked him into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 a week later.

He was indicted on the same charges in May 2021 and remains in jail.

In the second case, the prosecution and defense in the case of 27-year-old Shadiamond Pearl Thompson told 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard they could not reach a plea bargain.

A plea date was set for Sept. 11 and, if a deal still has not been agreed upon, Thompson will go to trial on a second-degree murder charge on Sept. 30.

The Lecompte woman is accused in the Oct. 7, 2021, death of her 2-month-old son. She was indicted in February 2022.

During a probable cause hearing held in January 2022, testimony revealed that Thompson had claimed her oldest child threw the baby out of a window of their Walnut Street home.

Rapides Parish Sheriff's Detective Cainan Baker testified that some Lecompte Police Department officers had found Thompson's then 5- and 3-year-old sons naked while out on Walnut Street earlier in the day. Neither boy spoke, but they led the officers to their home.

Thompson identified the two as her sons, and the officers left not long after. But two 911 calls were received about 10 minutes later, one from a neighbor and one from Thompson.

Officers returned, finding Acadian Ambulance already at the scene. The baby was taken to Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, where he was pronounced dead within the hour.

When officers asked Thompson for a statement while at the hospital, she said she found the baby hanging off the fence outside her home. Her oldest son, described in testimony as non-verbal and severely autistic, had thrown the baby out of the window, she said.

At the time of the hearing, the autopsy report was not final. But Baker testified that the baby had suffered multiple skull fractures, severe hemorrhaging in his eyes, had four broken ribs on his right side and blood in his spinal column.

He also testified that a doctor found "there's no way these injuries could have been caused by a child."

More testing was planned because Thompson's father testified that a family member had "weak bones" and had broken an arm about nine times.

Thompson's attorney, Ed Tarpley, denied that she was responsible for her son's death. He spoke of the daunting task she had raising the three boys, working full time at St. Mary's Residential Training School and depending on family for transportation because she didn't have a car.

Tarpley called the baby's death a tragic accident.

Thompson's bail was reduced to $50,000, and online jail records show she was released after her indictment.

