'Cases dismissed' against Delphos educators

Apr. 6—DELPHOS — Misdemeanor charges of child endangerment against three administrators at Delphos schools were dismissed Tuesday morning, minutes prior to the start of a bench trial for the three educators.

Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington deliberated behind closed doors for some 30 minutes following a motion by attorney Morgan Masters for dismissal of the criminal charges against Delphos Jefferson High School Principal Chad Brinkman, Intervention Specialist Karissa Hoersten and Education Administrative Specialist Maureen Rentz.

Masters cited existing Ohio case law to support her contention that the state of Ohio failed to establish probable cause for the filing of criminal charges, maintaining that the affidavit in support of the indictments against Brinkman, Hoersten and Rentz failed to address "the underlying essential facts" that led to the charges.

In her ruling, Worthington sustained the motion. The judge said the cases would be dismissed due to the failure of the state to describe an offense and because no facts supporting that claim were contained in the affidavit. She said the filing failed to meet even the so-called "bare bones" provision of state law which allows for criminal complaints that contain little substantial background information to be submitted to the court.

Van Wert City Law Director John Hatcher was asked following the judge's decision if charges would be refiled at a later date against the trio of educators.

"We haven't made a decision on that at this time," he said.

Brinkman, 51, of Ottawa, Hoersten, 33, of Delphos, and Rentz, 65, of Elida, were arraigned on the child endangerment charges in early January after an investigation was launched by law enforcement officials and children services agency personnel into the alleged neglect of a developmentally disabled student at the school. According to an Ohio Department of Education report, a disabled child routinely spent 90% of the school day in isolation.

A complaint filed with the state education department alleges the district failed to implement an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, for the student from June 2020 through June 2021 in violation of state statutes. Other citations were issued by the state for the school district's failure to properly document actions taken in regard to the special needs student.

The judge's decision to dismiss the case did not address the specific allegations contained in the ODE report. In that report, Delphos schools was given specific timelines in which to address shortcomings in establishing and reporting specialized educational plans, methods for integrating children with disabilities into classroom settings and other violations.

The district is required to submit documentation of the corrective actions by Oct. 3.

