With cases expected to spike, federal government to send free rapid COVID tests to schools

The federal government will offer rapid COVID-19 tests free of charge to school districts across the country this winter ahead of an anticipated spike in cases.

Starting in December, schools can request at-home antigen tests from the Education Department and Department of Health and Human Services, federal officials said Wednesday.

The announcement indicates just how ingrained the coronavirus has become in American schools and society since the height of the pandemic, when the federal government faced widespread scrutiny over sparsely available testing, and as schools struggled to find ways to stay open without the resources to keep students fully protected.

COVID cases on the rise again: Cases of this COVID variant tripled in just two weeks, CDC estimates

It also comes after a surge in cases this summer inflamed debates over masking in the classroom, prompting a hodgepodge of COVID policies in different districts. A nationwide jump in COVID-related hospitalizations in late August came down slightly over the last few months but has risen in recent weeks, according to the latest federal data.

“Keeping students and teachers safe has been a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration since day one,” said Dawn O’Connell, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, in a statement.

Distracted students, stressed teachers: What an American school day looks like post-COVID

Schools can order COVID tests for students to use at home

In a letter sent to schools on Wednesday, Roberto J. Rodríguez, an assistant secretary in the Education Department, said districts will be encouraged to stock nurses' offices and send students home with tests.

“These self-tests are easy to use and can play an important role in containing the spread of the virus in schools and communities,” Rodríguez said in the letter.

HHS will hold a nationwide training for district officials Dec. 6 on how to get the tests. They'll be shipped to districts within two weeks of ordering them, according to the letter.

Zachary Schermele is a breaking news and education reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach him by email at zschermele@usatoday.com. Follow him on X at @ZachSchermele.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Free COVID tests coming to schools this winter