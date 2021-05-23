  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New cases, hospitalizations, deaths fall to numbers not seen in almost a year; 100 infected on Mount Everest: Latest COVID-19 updates

Jordan Culver and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New cases across the U.S. have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.

Hospitalizations and deaths steadily declined last week. Hugs and unmasked crowds returned to the White House, a Mardi Gras-style parade marched through Alabama’s port city of Mobile, and states that have stuck to pandemic-related restrictions readied to drop them. The seven-day average for new cases dropped below 30,000 per day, a number not seen in 11 months. The average number of deaths over the last seven days also dropped to 552.

All the numbers have fallen dramatically since the pandemic roared to new highs in January. Still, experts warn the pandemic is not over.

“My biggest concern is new strains of the virus and the need to remain vigilant in the months ahead,” Boston College public health expert Dr. Philip J. Landrigan said.

Also in the news:

►Essential caregivers were locked out of nursing homes during COVID-19. Advocates from New York to California don't want it to happen again.

►An expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak.

►Health officials say the most common COVID-19 variant of concern circulating in Los Angeles County is now a variant discovered in the U.K. Previously, two California variants were dominant.

►County officials in Maui are reminding travelers that they must provide COVID-19 vaccination documentation to be exempted from the testing requirement upon arriving on the island.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 33 million confirmed coronavirus cases and almost 590,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 166 million cases and more than 3.4 million deaths. More than 357 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and more than 283 million administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 129 million Americans have been fully vaccinated – 39% of the population.

📘 What we're reading: 1 in 14 migrant workers at a Wisconsin food plant died of COVID: How missteps fueled a deadly outbreak.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Loss of smell afflicts up to 80% of infected

As the pandemic continues, more information is accumulating about the loss of smell that afflicts as many as 70% to 80% of people who catch COVID-19 and seems particularly common among those with mild disease. For most, the condition only lasts for a few days or a few weeks. But for as many as one-third, the loss can last for months, said Dr. Evan Reiter, an ear, nose and throat specialist at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System in Richmond. It may even be permanent. Now, a new understanding is emerging about what causes smell loss with COVID and eventually, how it might be treated. Read more here.

"You don't think it's as important 'til you don't have it," Reiter said.

Karen Weintraub

NBA tells head coaches they can go without masks in games

Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA told its head coaches Saturday they may work without masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated. Assistant coaches and players will still be required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes.

The memo, sent Saturday morning just a few hours before the postseason opener between Miami and Milwaukee and obtained by The Associated Press, also said that head coaches will have to wear masks during halftime, during warmups and shootaround before the start of the third quarter and postgame. If opposing coaches choose to meet briefly on the court after a game, masks are encouraged.

The updated policy is consistent with the way things have been trending in the NBA during the pandemic: Those who are vaccinated simply have more freedoms than those who are not.

Ohio vaccinations jumped after Vax-a-Million news

The number of people in Ohio age 16 and older who received their initial COVID-19 vaccine jumped 33% in the week after the state announced its million-dollar incentive lottery, though an analysis shows vaccination rates lag well behind what they were in March and most of April. In the week after the May 12 announcement about the lottery, 119,394 people age 16 and older received either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

That's an increase of nearly 30,000 from the 89,464 people in the same age group who received a first shot during the seven-day period from May 6 to May 12, according to an analysis of state data by The Associated Press. The analysis did not include vaccination numbers for children ages 12 to 15, who only became eligible for the vaccine the day the lottery was announced.

One Ohio lawmaker, however, wants to call the whole thing off, according to the Ohio Capital Journal. Republican Rep. Jena Powell is drafting legislation that would prevent the state from administering any vaccine lottery program. The bill proposes to redirect the funding used for these drawings toward either children’s mental health initiatives or to small business relief grants, according to the outlet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths lowest in almost 1 year

Recommended Stories

  • Nets vs Celtics: Nash, Durant and Irving react to the Nets game 1 win over Boston | Nets Post Game

    The potent Nets offense, led by the Big 3, usually garners most of the attention, but in Game 1 of their series with the Celtics, it was their defense that made the difference. Steve Nash, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving talk about getting key defensive stops and a packed house energizing them as well.

  • As COVID restrictions ease, "vaccine passport" debate intensifies

    Medical experts support the use of "vaccine passports," but the idea is a hard sell for the millions who distrust government mandates.

  • No, People Are Not Returning Pandemic Dogs in Droves

    Animal welfare advocates were delighted when the pandemic prompted thousands of bored and isolated Americans to adopt dogs last yearAnimal welfare advocates were delighted when the pandemic prompted thousands of bored and isolated Americans to adopt dogs last year. They also worried that when offices reopened and social life began returning to normal, those new pet owners would cast aside their dogs, like children who had outgrown their teddy bears. Despite some alarmist news reports, the story so far is much happier than that. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Shelter data and interviews with animal welfare experts point to a confirmed shift in pet ownership in the United States, as people bonded with their new animal companions during an incredibly stressful period. Giving up their pets borders on the unthinkable for many. “No, no, never — not even crossing my mind,” said Danni McCarville, 55, an artist who lives in the mountains outside Trinidad, Colorado, with her husband, a lawyer. They brought home Buck, a Colorado mountain dog, in December. “It’s like getting rid of a kid.” “He makes us laugh all day long and doesn’t even know he’s funny,” McCarville said. “He brings joy, especially at the time it was fun to have some joy in the house.” As coronavirus restrictions were lifted in recent weeks, fears of mass pet abandonment have been fanned by local news reports that shelters in Florida, Virginia, and other places were taking in more dogs, compared to the same time last year. “It is so hard for them,” one animal rescue worker told the British Broadcasting Corp. in a video that suggested U.S. shelters were struggling to accommodate returns from a “pandemic puppy boom.” But national animal welfare groups say that, in fact, dogs adopted during the pandemic are largely remaining in their new homes, and shelters nationwide have not reported alarming increases in adopted pets being abandoned now that workplaces and schools are reopening. “We don’t have any evidence to show that shelters are seeing an increase,” said Michael San Filippo, a spokesman for the American Veterinary Medical Association. “We will be watching this closely over the next several months,” San Filippo said. “Certainly we’ve been aware of this as a possibility since we began hearing about more people bringing pets home during the pandemic. But so far we haven’t seen any evidence of a corresponding increase in surrenders.” The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also said in a statement there was no evidence of “an increase in owner surrenders or stray intakes” across the United States. It said one reason was that shelters and rescue organizations “continue to have conversations with adopters to ensure they are making good matches and that pets match their adopters’ lifestyles, even when those owners return to a post-pandemic schedule.” Monthly reports from PetPoint, a website that aggregates data from more than 1,100 animal welfare organizations in the United States, suggest that while shelters have experienced an increase in pets coming in, their numbers are merely returning to the levels reported before the pandemic. In April, for example, 15,906 dogs were surrendered by their owners — an increase of nearly 80% over April 2020, according to PetPoint. But many shelters curtailed operations in April 2020, meaning fewer pets could be returned that month. And the numbers were still well below the 20,289 dogs that were surrendered in April 2019, before the coronavirus upended life and commerce. The numbers also tell a more nuanced story about the rates of pandemic pet adoptions. Despite reports of waiting lists and long lines at shelters, adoptions were actually down in 2020, according to animal welfare groups. About 280,270 dogs were adopted in 2020, a roughly 19% decrease from the previous year, according to PetPoint. Cat adoptions fell by about 11%. There has not been much chatter about people offloading pandemic cats as they return to offices. Most cats, of course, can stay home alone when you go to work. “Don’t be deceived by the fluffy puppies and cuddly kittens in the news,” Steve Zeidman wrote in a blog post on the PetPoint website. He added, in another post written with Todd Whittington, that “sensational” reports of pets being returned in large numbers are “completely untrue.” In fact, most people have found their dogs to be essential in a tumultuous time, said Dr. Marty Greer, a veterinarian and author of “Your Pandemic Puppy: Finding and Raising a Well-Adjusted Dog During COVID-19.” “They’ve been through a lot together and, when nobody else was there for them, their dog was,” Greer said. She recalled a slogan on a mug: “It’s not drinking alone, if the dog is home.” “I think it’s true,” Greer said. “It’s a warm body that you can nuzzle up to and will go on a walk with you.” Most pandemic pet owners would seem to agree. In a survey of 1,000 American cat and dog owners conducted for Rover.com, a pet services website, 93% said their “pandemic pet” had improved their mental or physical well-being over the last year and more than 80% said it made working from home more enjoyable. Jeremy Eisengrein, 27, a communications professional from Spring Lake, New Jersey, counts himself among them. In October, he adopted Louie, a “ridiculously affectionate” 1-year-old black Lab-pit bull mix. He said this forced him to make a routine, hike more, and go to the dog park and the beach. His sister, brother-in-law and parents have also bonded with Louie, he said. “I would be distraught if I felt the need to return my dog,” he said. “He’s become part of the family, almost immediately. You’re proud of your animal child.” Animal welfare groups remain concerned that dogs may still be rejected later this year. If they were adopted as puppies, they are now approaching adolescence, when behavioral problems can develop. Another potential problem is separation anxiety, as dogs accustomed to having their owners at home struggle to adapt once those owners return to offices. The American Kennel Club recommends preparing dogs for your return to the office or other outside activities by encouraging them to spend time independently, in their own beds, in a fenced-in yard or in their crates. Owners can also practice leaving their dogs alone in a room for progressively longer periods of time, and should give them at least 15 minutes of exercise before they leave for work. One other tip from the Kennel Club: Don’t be anxious in front of your dog. “Dogs pick up on your mood and take their cue from you about how they should feel about new situations,” the club says. “The more you stay relaxed and behave like everything is normal, the more likely your dog will be to follow your lead and accept it when it’s time for you to go.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Robert Williams sets Celtics playoff record in Game 1 vs. Nets

    Robert Williams put on a show in Game 1 of the Celtics' first-round series vs. the Nets and set a franchise playoff record in the process.

  • Priti Patel refuses to say she trusts the BBC and warns its ‘reputation has been compromised’

    The Home Secretary has refused to say whether she trusts the BBC as she criticised the broadcaster’s bosses for failing to reassure the public in the wake of the Lord Dyson report into Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with Princess Diana. Priti Patel said the BBC’s “reputation has been compromised” and warned that it would have to “regain and rebuild trust and confidence”. However, asked by Trevor Phillips on Sunday whether she “personally trusted” the corporation, Ms Patel would not comment, instead saying she was “conscious of the hurt, the damage that this report has highlighted”. She added: “There's no question about that – trust and confidence has been undermined.” It comes after a six-month inquiry led by Lord Dyson, a former Master of the Rolls, who accused the BBC of effectively covering up wrongdoing by Bashir. The report found that Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” in a "serious breach" of the broadcaster's guidelines to secure the interview with Diana for Panorama in 1995.

  • Trump-blaming, Foxitis and cancel culture: How Capitol rioters' attorneys are defending their clients in court and in the media

    Some blamed cancel culture. Others blamed former President Donald Trump. Some said their clients have been brainwashed by right-wing media.

  • Prince Harry Says He Drank and Used Drugs to Cope With His Mother’s Death

    “I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.”

  • Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if No 10 had planned properly, says Dominic Cummings

    Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if No 10 had planned properly, says Dominic Cummings

  • Government slammed for 'seriously worrying' Indian variant report released days late - and during Eurovision on a Saturday night

    The report showed that the B1.617.2 variant has spread quickly to all regions across the country and has been deemed high risk in terms of transmissibility.

  • New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

    New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely resumed. Hugs and unmasked crowds returned to the White House, a Mardi Gras-style parade marched through Alabama's port city of Mobile, and even states that have stuck to pandemic-related restrictions readied to drop them.

  • Salma Hayek on the Diverse Cast of ‘Eternals’: ‘A Lot of People Are Going to Feel Seen’

    It’s not every day that a Latina woman in her 50s stars in a Marvel movie. It’s something that director Chloé Zhao was very aware of when she cast 54-year-old Salma Hayek to play Ajak in the upcoming “Eternals.” “Ageism in Hollywood is a very concerning issue that we must stand against as artists,” Zhao […]

  • Italian band 'Måneskin' wins Eurovision 2021

    Eurovision's newest winner has been crowned. The top prize this year went to Italy's glam rock band Maneskin, whose anthem 'Zitti e Buoni' swept the public vote, which counts for half the points. They also beat out professional jury favourites Switzerland and France in the process.Vocalist Damiano David celebrated true to glam rock form. "It's an unbelievable feeling. We feel like everything we did since the day we met, since the day we started playing on the streets is really making sense. It's worth it."The world's most popular live music event returned this year in the Netherlands, after being cancelled last year because of the global health crisis. The audience was a lot smaller this year - and a lot less international. 3,500 people were in attendance after stringent testing - and were mostly Dutch. And after more than 30 years, the Italians were happy bringing the win back home to one of the countries most affected by the crisis. "It's just so important for us that it's coming to Italy because we think it could be a message of hope because of this hard year we've been through."Maneskin's winning song is unlike the kitschy pop that Eurovision is known for. But it was a favourite with bookmakers and fans before the contest. One Eurovision blogger said the song seemed perfect for European fans who have been stuck in lockdown.The television show draws an audience of about 200 million every year.

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists, police files show

    Washington hotel pushed prices up on March weekend this yearRise was ‘security tactic to prevent protesters booking rooms’ 4 March was a date upon which some adherents to the QAnon conspiracy movement believed would see Trump once again sworn in as president. Photograph: Yegor Aleyev/Tass Police intelligence documents show that Washington’s Trump Hotel raised its rates “as a security tactic”, in the hope of deterring Trump-supporting QAnon supporters from staying there in early March, on a day which some believed would see Trump restored to office. The information, which police gleaned from a Business Insider version of a story published in Forbes on 6 February, was confirmed in an 8 February intelligence briefing stolen by ransomware hackers from Washington’s Metropolitan police department (MPD). The hackers from the Babuk group subsequently published those documents online, and transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets redistributed them to news outlets including the Guardian. As Forbes reported in February, Trump International hotel in Washington raised its rates to 180% of the normal seasonal charge for 3 and 4 March this year. That was a date upon which some adherents to the QAnon conspiracy movement believed would see Trump once again sworn in as president, based on an interpretation of the US constitution influenced by a belief held by many “sovereign citizens” that the US government was secretly usurped by a foreign corporation in 1871, and all legal and constitutional changes since that date are illegitimate. The swearing-in date of US presidents was 4 March until the passage of the 20th amendment in 1933, and believers thought that Trump would restore his presidency and constitutional government on that date in Washington. While Forbes suggested that the rate hike might be “price gouging or simply opportunistic marketing”, the internal police document said “MPD’s intelligence division confirmed with Trump Hotel management that they raised their rates as a security tactic to prevent protesters from booking rooms at their hotel should anyone travel to DC”. However, the document also noted that the hotel was “not aware of any credible information regarding an event actually taking place on that date”, and that “none of the hotels in [Washington] are showing any noticeable increase in hotel reservations for this timeframe”. Trump International was one of a number of hotels in the region whose occupancy was closely monitored by the MPD and other agencies as they looked for signs of an attack on Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump’s impeachment hearings, and other hot button events, according to other intelligence documents made public in the ransomware hack. The hotel, along with the Trump Organization and Trump’s inauguration committee are co-defendants in a case brought by the District of Columbia attorney general, which alleges that the hotel was used to funnel money spent on the inauguration to the former president and his family. The use of Trump International to house government employees has also been a focus of scrutiny from congressional committees and the Government Oversight Office.

  • Kelley Flanagan told Peter Weber to 'get the hell out' of her life as split 'ended really badly'

    Kelley Flanagan says she "essentially went off" on Peter Weber and the former "Bachelor" couple split on "on very bad terms."

  • Israeli officials 'regret' bombing Gaza AP bureau as post-ceasefire clean up begins

    Israeli officials have privately expressed “regret” for blowing up a tower in the Gaza Strip that contained foreign media offices, it emerged on Sunday, as Palestinians began cleaning up the enclave’s rubble-strewn streets. In Gaza City, groups of young men and women used brooms to sweep dust and debris from the main roads, as outdoor vigils were held for the 248 victims of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. US officials estimate that the cost of repairing Gaza’s damaged hospitals, school and infrastructure will amount to several billion dollars, while the United Nations says hundreds of homes have been completely destroyed. It came as the New York Times reported that some Israeli military officials now “regret” a decision to strike the media tower in Gaza City, which contained the offices of Associated Press, a major US news agency, and the broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Israel maintains that the airstrike was justified as it claims that Hamas assets were in the building. The Israeli army gave reporters an hour to evacuate the tower, and no one was killed in the attack. But according to the New York Times, some Israeli military officials had argued against the air strike and now consider it a “mistake.” One official also felt that the damage caused by the strike to Israel’s international reputation outweighed the benefits of destroying Hamas equipment, the report added, citing three sources. Hamas denies that its assets were in the media tower and has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” by attacking civilian buildings, though Israel rejects this. In an interview with the Telegraph on Sunday, a senior Hamas official blamed Israel for the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza and warned that the Jewish state was “playing with fire.”

  • 'Life-altering:' As millions cope with smell loss from COVID-19, researchers find new explanations and possible treatments

    Smell loss afflicts the majority of COVID-19 patients. A new understanding is emerging about what causes it, and eventually, how it might be treated.

  • North Korea bans mullet haircuts, nose piercings, and skinny jeans in Kim Jong Un's latest crackdown on 'anti-socialist behavior'

    Nose piercings and skinny jeans are also forbidden, according to reports. Kim Jong Un's regime is afraid of an encroaching capitalistic lifestyle.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • 21 die in Huanghe Shilin Mountain Marathon in China, including legend Liang Jing

    At least 21 ultramarathon athletes died after brutal weather swept across a mountainous area of northwest China during a race, state media reported.