Cases linked to fight at Lake Monroe resolved through mediation

A judge says restorative justice was successfully used for one of the first times in Indiana to remediate a confrontation in which a Bloomington Black man said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose" while at Lake Monroe more than a year ago.

The alleged assault gained national attention in July 2020 when Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights activist and former member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, said he called 911 after five men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at the lake just south of Bloomington. He said the men accused him of trespassing on private property and, after he tried to apologize, the situation got physical.

Booker himself faced criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two white men accused of attacking Booker: Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox II from Hendricks County. The charges against Booker, filed by a special prosecutor in Monroe Circuit Court, were the same recommended by Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigators in a 68-page report that included 16 witness accounts and also called for Purdy and Cox to be charged.

All charges against all parties in the case were dropped after a restorative justice process concluded in March, according to court records. In the restorative justice model, the offender and victim in a case come together in a conference to discuss what happened, and the offender has the opportunity to apologize.

Johnson County Superior Court Judge Lance Hamner, who was appointed to oversee the case after Monroe County judges stepped aside, said it was the first time he’s seen a criminal case resolved through restorative justice. The Center for Community Justice, based in Elkhart, facilitated the mediating discussion about the incident between Booker and those he accused of attacking him.

“It’s kind of a grown-up way of just handling a case and taking it out of the court system,” Hamner told WISH-TV. “They explained it to me as a new and innovative way to resolve cases that achieve all the goals of the criminal justice system, but it doesn’t have to go through the full judicial process.”

Booker initially declined to enter into the restorative justice process. Court records indicate he decided to re-enter the process in December.

“When people start to get mad, their reasoning starts to go down. That’s the source of a lot of conflict," Hamner said. "After it’s all had a chance to cool down and people had a chance to think about it, reasoning starts to go back up, and that’s when your restorative justice can kick in because then people can start thinking with their minds instead of with their emotions."

Hamner, who said he was “really impressed” by the remediation process, added it also spares the state justice system expenses and resources. The judge, who is currently running for Johnson County prosecutor, said “that’s something I want to look into even more” should he get elected.

Neither Booker nor his legal counsel immediately replied to requests for comment.

Monroe County prosecutors originally charged Purdy with felony criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation. Cox was charged with felony criminal confinement and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanors.

Last August, Booker was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement.

Booker said the men threatened to break his arms and said, “get a noose,” while telling his friends to leave the area. He said one of the men wore a hat decorated with a Confederate flag and that the men made statements about “white power.”

Witnesses who were with Booker that day said they heard racial slurs being shouted and someone said “get a noose” and “leave the boy here, we will take care of him.” Cellphone video posted on Facebook that showed part of the altercation was viewed millions of times online.

Cox and Purdy claimed Booker was trespassing and denied the allegations regarding a noose. Both maintained that Booker threatened them first, and their lawyers said the two men were victims of a “smear campaign.”

