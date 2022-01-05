Cases moving slowly against Capitol-riot suspects from South Jersey

One year after a mob surged into the U.S. Capitol, South Jersey residents accused of joining in the riot are moving slowly toward their day in court.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys alike have obtained multiple continuances in cases against the suspects, agreeing on the need for more time to identify and review potential evidence.

At least 11 South Jersey residents are accused of entering the Capitol as part of an effort by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to thwart the election of President Joe Biden.

All of the local suspects have pleaded not guilty.

"Discovery in the case is particularly voluminous, including copious amounts of video footage," Rocco Cipparone Jr., an attorney for suspect Patrick Stedman of Haddonfield, said last September in asking for a hearing to be rescheduled well into the future.

"The government has advised that it anticipates still a large amount of additional discovery will need to be provided," said the Haddon Heights attorney, referring to material that must be shared with Stedman's defense.

Trump rioters storm the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers inside debated the certification of the presidential election.

He said Stedman — the first local suspect to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection — "will need adequate time and opportunity to access, review and analyze all discovery in determining appropriate courses of action in this matter."

A federal judge in the District of Columbia agreed, moving the hearing to Jan. 18, 2022.

Stedman, a dating coach, was arrested on Jan. 21 after a former college classmate contacted investigators about his alleged presence in the Capitol.

That person, identified in a criminal complaint as Witness 1, said Stedman described his actions in a video at his Twitter account.

"I was pretty much in the first wave and we broke down the doors and climbed up the back part of the Capitol building and got all all the way into the chambers," Stedman said, according to the complaint.

Cipparone on Wednesday acknowledged "there still seems to be a long road ahead" for the Capitol riot cases.

"We continue to work diligently through the process," he said, noting the pandemic also has slowed the judicial process.

Attorneys have received similar delays for Stephanie Hazelton, a Medford woman arrested one day later, and Lawrence Stackhouse a Blackwood man charged in March.

"We are confident that we will obtain justice," Hazelton's attorney, Daryl Kipnis of Medford, said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors acknowledge the challenge of a massive investigation.

Rioters scale a wall at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

"The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will likely be one of the largest in

American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Amore said in a Dec. 16 filing seeking a continuance in the case against Brian Bingham, a Pennsville man charged in June.

The prosecutor noted more than 600 people have been charged in connection with the riot "and the government expects that additional individuals will be charged."

FBI agents last month made separate arrests of two Capitol-riot suspects in South Jersey, taking Michael Gianos of Marlton into custody on Dec. 1 and arresting Marcos Panayiotou in Wrightsville one day later.

A court record identifies Panayiotou as a Marine reservist who moved from South Jersey to Philadelphia in October 2020. He was arrested based on leads developed during the earlier investigation into the alleged activities of Stackhouse, authorities say.

In his filing, Amore noted investigators have collected more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body-worn camera footage from law enforcement agencies and about 1,600 "electronic devices."

Investigators also have more than 80,000 reports and 93,000 attachments "related to law enforcement interviews of suspects and witnesses and other investigative steps."

Evidence also could come from 'hundreds of searches of electronic communication providers" and more than 210,000 tips — "of which a substantial portion include video, photo and social media," Amore said in the filing.

In South Jersey, tipsters included employees at a UPS facility in Lawnside, who reported Donald Smith of Lindenwold had displayed photos and videos of the riot at their workplace.

Smith, who was arrested in August, allegedly said he had entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office “and that it was the best day of his life,” according to a court filing.

“I do not condone these actions and would like to report him,” the witness told investigators.

And a suspect arrested in May, Robert Lee Petrosh of Mays Landing, was known to an FBI task force member who sometimes saw him "working in the yard or garden," a criminal complaint says.

Social media posts, videos and photos from the riot allegedly support charges against other suspects, including a father and son from Atlantic City, James D. Rahm Jr. and James D. Rahm III. They were arrested in February.

Another suspect, Ezekiel "Zeke" Stecher of Sewell, allegedly identified himself in a video taken during the riot. He was charged in March with assault on a federal officer and other crimes.

A second Sewell man, Philip Young, wore a jacket with his former union's logo during the heavily photographed incident, authorities say. He was accused in August of pushing a barricade into police officers and flattening the tire of a government vehicle.

The FBI alleges Young, who wore a jacket with his former union's logo, also flattened the tire of a government vehicle during a riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Similarly, authorities allege the most recently charged suspect, Marcos Payaniotou, roamed the Capitol while wearing a hoodie with the logo of his former military unit.

All of the local suspects have been released on their own recognizance. The charges against them are only allegations, and none has been convicted.

