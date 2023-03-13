Cases for MU fraternity hazing defendants continue to be pushed to later dates

A University of Missouri banner is taken down as a storm rolls over the Phi Gamma Delta house during the fraternity's move-out day Oct. 24, 2021.

Court hearings for defendants charged with felony hazing of University of Missouri Phi Gamma Delta pledge Danny Santulli resulted only in future court dates for them.

They are among the 10 charged with felony hazing for the October 2021 incident, with one other charged with a misdemeanor.

Santulli was 19 when he was hazed at the house of the fraternity, also known as Fiji, on what was called "pledge dad reveal night." Santulli was required as part of the initiation to consume a bottle of vodka. Before he finished it, he passed out and became unresponsive.

A few fraternity members loaded Santulli into a car and took him to the emergency room of MU hospital, where personnel resuscitated him. The alcohol poisoning resulted in brain damage. He's unable to walk, talk or see.

His parents care for him around the clock at their home in Minnesota.

Hearings for Thomas Shultz and Benjamin Parres, both of Chesterfield, and Harrison Reichman of Kansas City were held Monday morning and their court hearings were pushed off to April 24.

Parres' attorney, Christopher Slusher, said he understood the judge would want to begin looking at a trial docket.

"There's still more to do in the case," Slusher said.

Judge Jeff Harris asked about where things stand in the Shultz case. Shultz and Ryan Delanty were the first two defendants charged with felonies.

"Are you all prepared today to talk about a trial readiness date or the status of discovery?" Harris asked.

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense said they want to wait until the April 24 date to take up those issues.

A hearing for Samuel Morrison, of Cameron, was scheduled for Monday morning, but didn't happen as planned. His attorney, Jeffery Hilbrenner, said outside the courtroom it also will be reset for another date.

MU kicked the fraternity off campus and disciplined 13 of the fraternity members.

MU documents received in an open-records request show widespread hazing and alcohol abuse at fraternities.

Legislation introduced in the Missouri House this session would protect from prosecution university students who call 911 to report other students in danger.

