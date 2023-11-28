Cases of mysterious respiratory illness sickening dogs reported in Massachusetts

A mysterious illness that causes lasting respiratory disease and pneumonia in dogs has been spreading nationwide and it has now arrived in Massachusetts, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Massachusetts, as well as New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island, are now among 14 states where cases of the unusual illness has been reported.

An MSPCA-Angell spokesperson told Boston 25 that they have “seen a few of these cases” as veterinarians continue to work to pin down what’s making the animals sick.

Symptoms of respiratory illness in dogs include coughing, sneezing, nasal or eye discharge, and lethargy. Some cases of pneumonia progress quickly, making dogs very sick within 24 to 36 hours.

The Associated Press reported that Oregon Department of Agriculture has documented more than 200 cases of the disease since mid-August. Kurt Williams, director of the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University, warned pet owners that some dogs have died from the disease.

Williams did urge pet owners not to panic, telling them to ensure their four-legged friends are up to date on their vaccines and to contact their vet if their dog is sick.

David Needle, senior veterinary pathologist at the University of New Hampshire, has been investigating the disease for nearly a year. Needle and his team have studied samples from dogs in Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

Needle told the AP that his team has not seen a large increase in dogs dying from the illness but still encouraged pet owners to “decrease contact with other dogs.”

Experts recommend that pet owners avoid dog parks and letting their pets hang out with dogs they don’t know. Boarding dogs during the holiday season should also be avoided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

