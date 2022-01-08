Cases pending for 3 teens accused of making threats against Butler County schools

Jan. 7—LIBERTY TWP. — Cases are pending in juvenile court against three teens charged in recent weeks with allegedly making threats against area schools.

Last month, a 13-year-old girl was charged by Hamilton Police with aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor. She is accused of writing a threat on the bathroom wall of Garfield Middle School on Dec. 14, according to Butler County Juvenile Court documents.

She remains housed in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing later this month.

On Dec 19, a 13-year-old girl in the Lakota school district was charged by the Butler County Sheriff's Office with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony.

The girl admitted to making the threat to shoot up Liberty Junior School on social media to get out of school, according to Butler County Juvenile Court documents. The threat closed the school for a day.

"She stated she sent the threat because she did not want to go to school," BCSO Detective Mike Steele wrote on the court complaint.

The teen spent Christmas in juvenile detention, but was released on Dec. 28 and placed on house arrest, according to Rob Clevenger, juvenile court administrator.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Jan. 5 at Talawanda High School after his alleged threat was discovered by staff.

The teen was charged by Oxford Police with inducing panic, making terroristic threats and vandalism, all felonies.

According to juvenile court documents, the boy wrote "I will shoot everyone. I am going to shoot up the school, don't come if you want to live."

Officers say the teen confessed and said he "hoped to leave school early."

The boy was remains house in the juvenile detention center awaiting a pre-trial hearing before Judge Kathleen Romans later this month, according to Clevenger.

Magistrates and judges order the probation department to conducted investigations about the defendants to determine if they should remain at the detention center, Clevenger said. Factors include past contact with the court and the probability of repeating the offense.