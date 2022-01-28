Cases plateauing in parts of India but omicron still surges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian health officials said there were signs of COVID-19 infections plateauing in some parts of the country but cautioned that cases were still surging in other states, linked to a new, stealthier version of the omicron variant.

Most of the cases were concentrated in 10 states, where over 90% of patients had mild symptoms and were being treated at home, Lav Agarwal, a federal health official, said at a media briefing.

The rate of infection in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in the north, Maharashtra on the western coast, and West Bengal, Odisha in the east has begun dipping, he said. However, cases are still rising in the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu along with Gujarat and Rajasthan in the northwest.

“Early indication of a plateau in cases are being reported in certain geographies,” Agarwal said Thursday.

He said that the number of people who needed oxygen support or had to be hospitalized during the current surge was lower than in the one fueled by the delta variant last year, which capsized India’s public health system.

There are only a few states in India where the delta variant is still circulating. Genetic sequencing indicates that the initial spike in cases in December was powered by an early version of the omicron variant. But most new cases are now linked to a different version called BA.2 — a stealthier version of the omicron, which some scientists worry may also be more transmissible.

The dip in cases has prompted some local authorities to relax restrictions. In New Delhi, restaurants, bars, and movie theaters can now run at half capacity.

Health experts cautioned that with restrictions loosening, infections were likely to increase.

“This is a balance that we always have to play with,” said Dr. Jacob John, who studies viruses at the Christian Medical College in southern Vellore city.

Over half of India's population is fully vaccinated. And around 20% are waiting for a second shot. India started giving a booster shot to some vulnerable groups earlier in January, but health officials said that there has been no discussion about whether booster shots were necessary for the wider population.

The country detected over 250,000 new infections on Friday, but Dr. Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at the Indian Institute of Science Education Research in Pune city, warned that these were definitely an undercount.

She said that India's pandemic efforts were still being marred by chronic issues like under-reporting of infections and patchy data, but minimizing the number of people who needed to be hospitalized was key.

“And fortunately, so far, even in the good, the bad and the ugly ... it hasn’t gone out of hand,” she said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delhi lifts weekend curfew, reopens restaurants as India COVID cases drop

    India's capital Delhi lifted a weekend curfew and allowed restaurants and marketplaces to reopen on Friday, following a sharp drop in new infections of COVID-19. Under new orders, however, the city will remain under night time curfew, and schools will be closed, Delhi's lieutenant governor said. "In view of the decline in positive cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour," Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, who represents the federal government, said.

  • India's top steelmakers seek federal funds to cut carbon emissions

    India's top steelmakers have urged the government to provide federal funding and other economic assistance to help them meet targets for cutting carbon emissions, a leading industry body said. India, the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases behind China and the United States, has pledged to achieve a net-zero carbon emission target by 2070 and increase the share of renewables in its energy mix to 50% by 2030. Indian steelmakers want federal subsidies and tax incentives to source new technologies, the Indian Steel Association said in a statement ahead of the country's annual budget on Feb. 1, as they seek to reduce emissions to 2.4 tonnes of CO2/per tonne of crude steel output by 2030 from 2.6 tonnes in 2020.

  • Google to invest $1 billion to push India's digitalization

    Google will invest up to $1 billion in partnership with India’s Airtel to provide affordable access to smartphones to over a billion Indians and speed up use of cloud-based computing for business, the two companies said on Friday. The investment will help India’s small businesses adopt digital tools as India works to adopt digital education, payments and e-commerce amid the pandemic, Google said in a blog post.

  • 28 Photos Of India To Convince You To Visit One Day

    The Taj Mahal, the Pink City, and a few spots you might not have heard of yet.View Entire Post ›

  • COVID-19 outbreak hits Colorado's COVID-19 lab and rapid response team

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOmicron is still leading to major COVID-19 outbreaks, even as the pandemic trend lines in Colorado are improving.Driving the news: One of the largest new outbreaks — at 34 people — is at the state laboratory, where 15% of Colorado's coronavirus tests are processed, new data released Wednesday shows.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnother eight cases were reported on the state publi

  • Woman is vaccinated, and "grateful," after ICU stay in pregnancy

    "I would sit and count my breaths because I didn't know if I would survive the night," she said.

  • 7 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Investing

    Investing can seem like a daunting way to start building wealth if you don't know much about it. And the fact is, many people are confused or uncertain. According to Invest Right, a common barrier to...

  • Rahul Gandhi thinks the Modi government stunted his Twitter following

    The leader of the Congress, the largest opposition party in India, is worried about losing his Twitter reach. As of Jan. 28, Rahul Gandhi has 19.6 million followers, far behind prime minister’s Narendra Modi’s 75 million, but still a sizeable number. In a Dec. 27, 2021, letter to Twitter chief Parag Agrawal, Gandhi claimed he used to add hundreds of thousands of followers each month.

  • Do schoolchildren wearing masks impact learning ability? Here’s the science

    Along with vaccines, face masks are touted as a reliable defense against COVID-19. But some studies show wearing the masks may alter how schoolchildren learn.

  • North Korea missile tests: What does Kim Jong-un want?

    Pyongyang has conducted six missile tests so far this year - but why now, and what do they want?

  • Indian village mourns family who froze to death on U.S.-Canada border

    Relatives and neighbours of the Indian family who froze to death near the US-Canada border last week said the father repeatedly failed to secure better paid jobs in recent years, prompting them to take a risky trip aided by an illegal migrant network. The deaths amid sub-zero temperatures, described as a "mind blowing" tragedy by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have cast a spotlight on the economic pressures and human smuggling operations in Indian premier Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat. Jagdish Patel, 39, his wife Vaishali and their two children aged 11 and 3, were trying to enter the U.S. illegally when they got caught in a blizzard and froze to death in the Manitoba province of Canada on January 19, Canadian and Indian authorities said in a statement.

  • Ocugen signs letter of intent to buy Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturing plant

    The Chester County company is seeking to get the Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin approved in the United States and Canada.

  • China returns Indian citizen at disputed border

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China has returned an Indian citizen who "illegally" entered into Chinese territory at the disputed border between the two Asian giants, a military official said on Thursday. Thursday's announcement from China came after India's Defence Ministry said last week it had contacted China to request that it locate and return a 17-year-old Indian, Miram Tarom, who had been "reportedly captured" by the Chinese military after going missing near the countries' shared border. Kiren Rijiju, an Indian federal minister, said Tarom had been handed over to the Indian army at a border post in northeastern Arunachal Pradesh.

  • India's Moglix valued at $2.6 billion in $250 million funding

    Moglix has more than doubled its valuation to about $2.6 billion from $1 billion just eight months ago as the Indian industrial business-to-business marketplace aggressively scales its offerings in many parts of the world. Alpha Wave Global (formerly called Falcon Edge Capital), which led the seven-year-old startup’s previous funding, has returned alongside Tiger Global to co-lead a $250 million Series F financing round, the startup said. Hong Kong-based Ward Ferry also participated in the round, bringing its all-time raise to about $470 million.

  • New insights from biology can help overcome siloed thinking in cancer clinical trials and treatment

    Metabolic conditions like obesity and diabetes can influence how cancer develops and responds to treatment. Eric Kitayama/iStock via Getty Images PlusRarely does an oncologist closely question a breast cancer patient about their blood glucose, body weight, lipid profile, or medications for diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Instead, these issues are usually the concern of the patient’s primary care provider. Medical experts have recognized that obesity, defined as a body mass index of 30 or gr

  • Poconos hotel co-owner could face 120 years in prison for PPP loan fraud allegations

    Bartonsville resident and local business owner Nazim Hassam has been indicted on multiple allegations of fraud linked to PPP applications.

  • Women's rights activist Ayesha Malik becomes first female Supreme Court justice in Pakistan

    On Jan. 24, a judiciary committee appointed 55-year-old Ayesha Malik to Pakistan’s Supreme Court bench by a narrow margin. Domestic and international activists have been celebrating the appointment of Malik to Pakistan’s Supreme Court as an important step towards women’s rights in the country.

  • 30-Day Mediterranean Diet Dinner Plan to Help Lower Your Cholesterol

    In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. Protein-rich quinoa and chickpeas add staying power to this zesty and healthy salad recipe.

  • Bihar railways exam violence: 'We are graduates, we are hungry'

    This week's violent protests shine a harsh spotlight on the worsening jobs crisis.

  • 'Sounded like a huge snowplow': 10 injured in Pittsburgh bridge collapse

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Emergency crews rescued 10 people from a transit bus and five vehicles that slid after a bridge collapsed early Friday morning in Frick Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, tossing the cars down to the bottom of a ravine below. The incident happened just hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit the city to press for greater infrastructure funding for the nation. The collapse of the two-lane Fern Hollow Bridge that carries For