Cases set for trial in Criminal Court

Oct. 3—Trials have been set in Criminal Court on charges ranging in rape of a child and bribery of a public servant cases. The cases have a last chance at negotiating settlements in those cases.

The following cases have been set for trial:

—Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, trial dates of Nov. 2-4 have been set aside.

—Mariano Angel Cruz-Bahena, bribery of a public servant, motion hearing set for Nov. 2 and trial set for Nov. 3.

Deadline docket

—Christopher Jacques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Oct. 4.

—Willliam Keith Barnes, driving under the influence, continued to Nov. 15.

—Matthew Shane Breeding, resisting a stop, arrest or search, second offense driving under the influence and simple possession, continued to Nov. 15.

—Monica Lazara Craig, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and criminal impersonation, continued to Nov. 15.

—Briand Edward Elmore, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Regina Beth Fish, possession of a Schedule I drug for sale and/or delivery, continued to Nov. 9.

—Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, possession of 300 grams or more of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 9.

—Albert Keith Griffin, aggravated burglary, burglary, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, four counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, possession of a detached catalytic converter and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Oct. 4.

—Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug for sale and/or delivery, continued to Oct. 3.

—Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Oct. 4.

—Jordyn Shae Howard, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a handgun by a felon, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 15.

Story continues

—Shawn Arvin Jackson, aggravated assault and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to S2,500, continued to Oct. 4.

—Kathleen Danielle Luna, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Oct. 4.

—Michael Clois Melton, possession of a Schedule 1 drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Nov. 9.

—Arless John Morgan, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 3.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Oct. 4.

—Joseph Larry Raleigh, vehicular assault and driving under the influence, continued to Dec. 5.

—Clayton Michael Paul Rash, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 9.

—Kole Austin Roberts, two counts of indecent exposure to victim under age of 13 and one count of indecent exposure, continued to Nov. 9.

—Carol Lee Shell, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 15.

—Carol Nathaniel Sherrill, aggravated burglary, continued to Nov. 9.

—Ashton Lanae Smith, surrendered bond and retained in custody; possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession of meth, simple possession, criminal impersonation, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and four cases in boundover status, continued to Oct. 4.

—Steven Michael Tompkins, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Nov. 15.

—Alicia Dawn Turner, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 15.

—Pamela Gresham Verona, driving under the influence, continued to Nov. 15.

—Michael Shawn Walker, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution and simple possession, continued to Oct 4.

—Daniel Jerry Wayne, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Nov. 9.

—Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, vandalism of up to $1,000, aggravated assault, domestic assault, assault and one case in boundover status, continued to Oct. 4.

Motion/petition

—Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, motion hearing continued to Oct. 3.

—Billy Joe Wannyn, first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, motion for new trial pending completion of trial transcripts and continued to Dec. 13.

Probation violations

—Taylor Lee Denny, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.

—Cassie Ann Lester, probation violation, to remain on judicial diversion and continue on probation.

—Donnie Ray Smith, bond revoked with application for Drug Court pending; continued to Nov. 9 for status update.

—Dennis Edward Hancock, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hancock and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.

—William Larry Matthews Sr., probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com