Cases of two charged in fatal child abuse moved to circuit court; rape charges dropped

The Washington County State's Attorney's Office has dropped the rape charges against a Washington County man in a case involving the child abuse and death of a 5-year-old autistic boy in July.

A detective also testified in Washington County District Court on Tuesday about a phone conversation between the child's mother, Catherine Thrasher, and her boyfriend, Timothy Lee Haselden II, while Haselden was in the Washington County Detention Center.

Assistant State's Attorney Dakota Parrish told Judge Mark D. Thomas on Tuesday morning the state was dropping the first- and second-degree rape charges against Haselden, pending further forensic investigation.

Master Deputy Clayton Stottlemyer, a detective with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, testified during an earlier preliminary hearing Tuesday for Thrasher that DNA samples were taken from both defendants but results weren't available yet.

During separate preliminary hearings Tuesday, Thomas said he found probable cause to proceed with charges against Thrasher and the remaining charges against Haselden.

Thrasher and Haselden remain held without bond Tuesday. Both were in court dressed in orange jumpsuits. Each wore handcuffs that attached to chains around their waists.

Both defendants are charged with a first-degree felony count of causing abuse that resulted in the death of a child younger than 13 years, Jackie L. Thrasher III. If convicted on that charge alone, the maximum penalty is life in prison.

Thrasher, 30, and Haselden, 33, also are each charged with one count of first-degree abuse of a child in their custody that resulted in severe physical injury; first- and second-degree assault; sex abuse of a minor; second-degree abuse of a child in their custody; and neglect of a minor.

What happened to Jackie Thrasher?

Police and EMS responded to the home in a housing development north of Interstate 70 and west of Greencastle Pike on the afternoon of July 22 after Thrasher called 911 to report her son was unresponsive and not breathing, according to charging documents.

EMS officials found the boy in cardiac arrest and a "working code." They were able to resuscitate him. Jackie was taken to Meritus Medical Center and later transferred to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m., according to charging documents.

EMS and Meritus medical personnel reported to police that Jackie appeared to have been abused, noting bruising and a swollen head, according to charging documents.

The boy's swollen head appeared to be from a skull fracture, Stottlemyer testified Tuesday.

Stottlemyer testified to seeing, via photographs, bruises over the child's body that included his face, neck and abdomen. Bruises in the abdominal area appeared to include the shapes of a palm and fingerprint.

After dropping Thrasher off at work that Friday morning, Haselden was in charge of caring for Jackie and his two younger siblings, according to court records and Stottlemyer's testimony.

After Haselden gave Jackie medicine and a mini-muffin around 2 p.m., Jackie appeared to become unresponsive and his head slumped over on the table, Stottlemyer said. Haselden told authorities he tried to help and Jackie could initially stand "semi-unassisted," Stottlemyer said, but then a brown substance came from his nose and mouth.

Haselden contacted Thrasher at work, who got a ride home and called 911.

Haselden was charged that night, while Thrasher was charged on July 25, according to charging documents.

What evidence came from the jailhouse phone calls?

During the case's second preliminary hearing, for Haselden, Stottlemyer said the two defendants had two "completed" calls while Haselden was at the detention center. The detective read details of a call made around 1:36 p.m. on July 24.

Thrasher, using an expletive, told Haselden she needed answers, Stottlemyer said.

A few minutes into the call, Haselden tells Thrasher that he told her Jackie appeared to be in pain, was making faces and crying, but Thrasher said Jackie does that, the detective relayed.

Haselden pleaded with Thrasher "not to turn on him" and that he hadn't injured the kids, Stottlemyer said.

When Haselden reiterated that he didn't injure the child and asked Thrasher where the bruises came from, Stottlemyer said Thrasher responded, "I know" and then, "I don't know." She told Haselden the bruises on Jackie's legs and butt occurred because he was bouncing, the detective said.

Later, Thrasher said she was "just trying to figure out what happened."

In her 911 call, Thrasher allegedly said her boyfriend brought the boy home "and he fell out of the vehicle and went like limp, and he's not breathing now," according to charging documents.

In one of the detention center calls, Haselden also asked why Thrasher said that Haselden told her Jackie fell from a car, Stottlemyer testified.

Thrasher responded that she gets confused, Stottlemyer testified.

The pair discussed court coming up and the prospect of losing their jobs, before returning to talk about Jackie, the detective testified.

Haselden told Thrasher the DNA swabs taken from him would show he didn't rape Jackie, Stottlemyer testified. Haselden also said Thrasher was the only one to "change him" that day.

Who is responsible for 'horrible' thing that happened to Jackie?

Defense attorney Robert L. Kline III, representing only Thrasher, said no connection had been made between Thrasher and the assault charges, and he didn't believe there was evidence against her regarding sexual abuse.

Haselden was the boy's caretaker that day, and Thrasher was at work from late morning to early afternoon and called 911, Kline said.

During Thrasher's hearing, Stottlemyer said he'd received a sexual assault exam report from Meritus Medical Center. A CT scan and X-ray suggested Jackie had pneumonia, Stottlemyer testified.

Stottlemyer also testified that Thrasher told a forensic nurse, when asked about swelling to Jackie's head, that the boy had fallen out of a bathtub.

Parrish, the assistant state's attorney, argued that the extensive injuries and bruising, including the various stages of healing, more than met the burden for the charges against Thrasher.

Kline said the state moved forward with charges against Thrasher before having its "ducks in a row."

"Something happened horrible to this child. I'm not debating that," Kline said. "But as to who?"

Noting the injuries over time, Judge Thomas told Kline that Thrasher was "either a participant or protecting the perpetrator."

Haselden was represented in court by a public defender.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County pair will stand trial in child abuse death