CASETiFY's Latest Tech Accessory Collection is Inspired by Coca-Cola®'s International Identity

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the first and largest custom tech accessory brand, is partnering with Coca-Cola to release a limited-edition collection of thoughtfully designed accessories. Named "The Coca-Cola Collection," this collaboration naturally blends the elements of two brands enjoyed by millions around the world. The collection will be available to shop online, starting April 16, 2020, with products shipping to over 180 countries.

This is the first collaboration by the two globally loved brands, offering an inclusive range of accessories compatible with Apple and Samsung devices. More

As leaders in their respective industries, The Coca-Cola Collection serves up a refreshingly fun take on premium quality tech accessories. The special edition collection features Coca-Cola's iconic logo and signature pantones adapted to CASETiFY's best-selling styles, in addition to all new products released in time for the collaboration.

Consumers around the globe will be able to spot Coca-Cola's logo on many of the collection's key designs, with the latest series introducing a multilingual art direction inspired by the vibrant cultures who enjoy Coca-Cola everyday. Additionally, The Coca-Cola Collection reinterprets the tech accessory brand's signature motifs like CASETiFY confetti and logo-based tape, appearing on CASETiFY classics like military grade strength Impact Cases, and custom reflective Mirror Cases. The range of tech accessories expands to cases supporting iPhone, Samsung, AirPods Generation 1, 2, and Pro, as well as wireless charging pads, MacBooks, iPads, and more.

"We're eager to announce Coca-Cola as the next brand to join our Co-Lab program," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder Wes Ng. "As a Millennial and Gen Z brand, we can't imagine a time in our lives where we haven't seen Coke's refreshing beverages around us. Not only are we an international company, operating from two offices across the globe, but we're also proud to offer a product that resonates in so many markets and diverse cultures. This collaboration speaks to the global connection that technology brings with it, as well as a brand partnership strongly aligned through shared values of happiness and the spirit of individuality."

The Coca-Cola Collection will be the first collaboration introduced by the two brands, as it officially joins the creative program CASETiFY Co-Lab. Through the global creative program, CASETiFY has introduced co-branded accessories with industry leaders and international tastemakers over the years. These collections have launched to waitlists in the hundreds of thousands, with popular products selling out within hours.

The Coca-Cola Collection will release a waitlist on April 6, 2020 for consumers to sign up and join priority access to shop the collection hours before global release. For more information on the collection, and the brand CASETiFY, visit www.CASETiFY.com/coca-cola.

