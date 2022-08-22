Casey Affleck's girlfriend shares and deletes possible clue about why he didn't attend Ben and JLo's wedding

After speculation surrounding his notable absence at brother Ben Affleck's wedding, Casey Affleck's girlfriend, 24-year-old Caylee Cowan, may have provided some insight as to why her man was not in attendance.

The younger Affleck shared to his Instagram a 2002 paparazzi photo of the trio, writing to Jennifer Lopez and Ben, "Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding." The 47-year-old Academy Award winner went on to say, "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!" He added a red heart emoji.

In a since deleted comment under the post, Cowan wrote, "Hey, if you weren't in town to take Atty to soccer practice, then who would've helped the kid who broke his arm? You're a good man. I love you."

Atty, or Atticus, is Affleck's 14-year-old son who he shares with Summer Phoenix, sister to both Joaquin and the late River Phoenix.

It is unclear why Cowan deleted the comment, but she praised her boyfriend for reportedly helping an injured child.

Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck, pictured at an after party for the "Elvis" film in Cannes, France, have known each other since January 2021. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

A source had previously revealed that Affleck could not attend the Georgia extravaganza "because of family, parental obligations at home," per People magazine.

Casey Affleck did not attend his older brother Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia this past weekend. Jason LaVeris

However, in video obtained by the New York Post, Affleck himself said he was not at the wedding because he "had other things."

In an additional Instagram post shared yesterday, Affleck posted a sweet message, presumably to his elder son, 18-year-old Indiana.

In it, he writes, "You are ready for this. You are uniquely wonderful, full of integrity, courage and kindness… but please remember that one of the best parts of any adventure…is coming home. I will always be here for you. I love you."

Caylee Cowan subsequently deleted a comment she shared on her boyfriend Casey Affleck's Instagram. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

While it has not been confirmed, perhaps Affleck was addressing his "parental obligations" with the touching post.

Fox News Digital has reached out for comment from Affleck's representative.