Casey Anthony back in spotlight nearly 14 years after toddler daughter found dead

Casey Anthony is the focus of an upcoming docuseries more than a decade after the young woman was acquitted in the Florida murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in a headline-grabbing case that gripped the nation.

Anthony, now 36, sat for an on-camera interview for one of the first times since a jury found her not guilty of murder in 2011 for her daughter's unsolved death. The three-part docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," is expected to air on Peacock on Nov. 29, according to a teaser released Tuesday.

The 38-second clip shows Anthony fixing her hair, looking into the camera and pursing her lips as the interview begins.

CASEY ANTHONY WANTS TO ‘TELL HER TRUTH’ IN A DOCUMENTARY, PAL SAYS: ‘SHE FEELS LIKE IT’S TIME’

"In 2011, Casey Anthony was accused of murdering her daughter," a message states in front of a black backdrop. "She was found not guilty."

The screen then returns to show Anthony’s straight face.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?" someone can be heard asking in the background.

Caylee’s grandmother reported her missing on July 15, 2008, weeks after she was said to have been last seen on June 16. Anthony said her daughter was with a babysitter when they disappeared.

Anthony was initially arrested for child neglect, but was later charged with more serious counts, including first-degree murder, after Caylee’s remains were discovered on Dec. 11.

CASEY ANTHONY OPENS FLORIDA INVESTIGATION BUSINESS

After months of speculation and commentary surrounding the case, and a trial that lasted over a month, a jury deliberated for 11 hours before finding Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. She was convicted of lying to law enforcement.

JUDGE IN CASEY ANTHONY TRIAL SAYS SHE MAY HAVE KILLED DAUGHTER BY ACCIDENT

Anthony admitted to The Associated Press in 2017 that she did lie about Caylee being with a sitter, about speaking with Caylee over the phone one day before the girl disappeared, about working for Universal Studios and about telling people that her daughter was missing.

Story continues

CASEY ANTHONY ACQUITTAL: JUROR SPEAKS OUT 10 YEARS AFTER TRIAL, SAYS CASE 'HAUNTS ME TO THIS DAY'

Orange County detectives are working to track down dozens of tips in their search for missing 2-year-old Caylee Marie Anthony.

Anthony’s defense attorney, Jose Baez, argued that Caylee accidentally drowned and her death was then covered up. Prosecutors argued that Anthony suffocated the girl using chloroform and then covered the toddler's mouth with duct tape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request seeking comment.