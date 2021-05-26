Casey Anthony booze-fueled bar fight: Female foe tells all

Jordan Early, Bradford Betz
·2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Bar, girl fight and Casey Anthony.

When the rules of girl code are broken, there's bound to be some drama... but throw in a woman once dubbed the most hated mom in America and you have a hook, line and sinker of what could be a binge-worthy reality TV show that takes place in where else? Florida.

Then sprinkle in a boozy plot twist.

Over the weekend, West Palm Beach police got a call from Anthony claiming a woman – identified as Thelma Moya – had poured a drink on her at O’Shea’s Irish Pub.

Multiple news outlets were quick to report that the supposed drink pouring was the result of an apparent spat over a mutual ex-lover. But turns out Moya told Fox News that is just not the case and those news reports are 100% false.

The alleged argument between the two, she said, had "zero to do with an ex-boyfriend."

"That only reverts to how we originally met," Moya said, clarifying that the two women are "not friends."

"It wasn’t just over an ex-boyfriend. There’s more to it I wish to not say," she added.

FLORIDA WOMAN, NEARLY NAKED, LEADS COPS ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN STOLEN CAR

Anthony declined to file a restraining order, telling the cops she just wanted the incident documented, according to a police report.

She alleged that a feud between her and Moya has been ongoing for years. There is no indication Moya was arrested or even at the bar when cops arrived.

The women’s past relationship and reasons for the false reporting about their fight supposedly being about a mutual ex-lover remain a mystery.

Anthony, 35, became a household name after she was acquitted in 2011 of her 2-year-old daughter’s murder and charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Defense attorney Jose Baez told jurors that Caylee accidentally drowned in the family pool.

The toddler’s remains were found five months after she disappeared, in a wooded area not far from where the Anthonys lived. Authorities were never able to establish the cause of death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors said Anthony used chloroform and then suffocated the child by putting duct tape over her mouth. But to this day Anthony maintains she has no idea how her daughter died – even telling the Associated Press: "I don’t give a s--- about what anyone thinks about, I never will. I’m OK with myself; I sleep pretty good at night."

Fox News has reached out to Anthony for comment.

