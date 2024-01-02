Casey Anthony’s parents undergo lie detector test

(WJW) — Almost 14 years after the disappearance and death of their 2-year-old granddaughter, George and Cindy Anthony are back in the spotlight.

In 2008, the couple’s daughter, Casey Anthony, made national headlines when she became the focus of an investigation into her daughter Caylee’s death.

Eventually, Anthony was acquitted of the murder charges.

Now her parents are the focus of an A&E Special for which they underwent polygraph tests to answer “lingering questions.”

“Their real-time responses to the polygraph questions are laid bare in the documentary along with each spouse’s reaction to the other’s answers and the lie detector results,” reads an A&E description. “As old wounds are ripped open again, will the polygraph tests finally bring closure?”

The special is set to air Thursday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. on A&E, and will be available to stream the following day.

