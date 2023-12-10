Casey DeSantis asked everyone to 'participate' in Iowa's caucus. Republicans in the state corrected her.

Yes, you have to be an Iowan to caucus.

The Republican Party of Iowa posted that reminder on X, the social media site, on Friday shortly after Casey DeSantis encouraged mothers and grandmothers from across the country to come to Iowa in support of her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an interview on Fox News.

"We're asking all of these moms and grandmoms to come, from wherever it might be — North Carolina, South Carolina — and to descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus. Because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus," she said.

Remember: you must be a legal resident of Iowa and the precinct you live in and bring photo ID with you to participate in the #iacaucus!



Read more on our caucus site: https://t.co/gfwU3Wt44v https://t.co/lRVLBIS2aW — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) December 8, 2023

Florida's first lady later clarified on X that yes, you have to be a registered voter in Iowa to actually caucus. She said she's encouraging people to participate by volunteering for her husband's campaign in Iowa.

At a campaign event in West Des Moines, Iowa on Friday evening, Casey DeSantis again clarified she's asking supporters of her Mamas for DeSantis coalition to volunteer for the campaign in the crucial early voting state.

2024: Where do I caucus? Republicans release Iowa Caucus sites for presidential nominations

"We really appreciate Casey and everything she's doing, as well as with Governor Reynolds, they are launching nationwide recruitment for people to come from the Mamas movement to volunteer for the caucus," Ron DeSantis told reporters after the event. "Obviously, you can't vote in the caucus, but you can help with it. They even let people go and speak on behalf of candidates ..."

In a statement Saturday morning, the Trump campaign accused the Desantises of "purposefully spreading false information" and called on Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has endorsed DeSantis, to clarify the rules of the caucus.

So, who can caucus in Iowa?

You can caucus if you meet the following requirements:

You must be eligible to vote in the state of Iowa.

You must live in the precinct where your caucus site is.

You will be 18 years old by Nov. 5, 2024. That means if you're 17 and turn 18 between the date of the caucuses and the general election, you can caucus.

You must be registered as a Republican to participate in the Republican caucus or as a Democrat to participate in the Democratic caucus. If you're registered under a third party or no party, you won't be able to caucus, unless you change your registration to Republican or Democrat, which you can do on caucus night.

You must have proof of identification to caucus.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Republicans correct Casey DeSantis over her call for 2024 Iowa caucus