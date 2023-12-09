Casey DeSantis calls on out-of-state residents to caucus. Do you have to be an Iowan?

Yes, you have to be an Iowan to participate in the caucuses.

The Republican Party of Iowa posted that reminder on X, the social media site, on Friday shortly after Casey DeSantis encouraged mothers and grandmothers from across the country to come to Iowa to caucus for her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an interview on Fox News.

"We're asking all of these moms and grandmoms to come, from wherever it might be — North Carolina, South Carolina — and to descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus. Because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus," she said.

Remember: you must be a legal resident of Iowa and the precinct you live in and bring photo ID with you to participate in the #iacaucus!



Read more on our caucus site: https://t.co/gfwU3Wt44v https://t.co/lRVLBIS2aW — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) December 8, 2023

Florida's first lady later clarified on X that yes, you have to be a registered voter in Iowa to participate in the Iowa caucuses. She said she's encouraging people to participate by volunteering for her husband's campaign.

At a campaign event in West Des Moines on Friday evening, Casey DeSantis again clarified she's asking supporters of her Mamas for DeSantis coalition to volunteer for the campaign in Iowa.

More: Everything you need to know about the Iowa caucuses ahead of the 2024 presidential race

"We really appreciate Casey and everything she's doing, as well as with Governor Reynolds, they are launching nationwide recruitment for people to come from the Mamas movement to volunteer for the caucus," Gov. DeSantis told reporters after the event. "Obviously, you can't vote in the caucus, but you can help with it. They even let people go and speak on behalf of candidates ..."

In a statement Saturday morning, the Trump campaign accused the Desantises of "purposefully spreading false information" and called on Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has endorsed DeSantis, to clarify the rules of the caucus.

So, who can caucus in Iowa?

You can caucus if you meet the following requirements:

You must be eligible to vote in the state of Iowa.

You must live in the precinct where your caucus site is.

You will be 18 years old by Nov. 5, 2024. That means if you're 17 and turn 18 between the date of the caucuses and the general election, you can caucus.

You must be registered as a Democrat or Republican. If you're registered under a third party or no party, you won't be able to caucus.

More: Where do I caucus? Republicans release Iowa Caucus sites for presidential nominations

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Casey DeSantis says anyone can caucus. Do you have to be an Iowan?