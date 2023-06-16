Casey’s General Store buys over two dozen convenience stores in the Kansas City area

Popular Midwestern gas station and convenience store chain Casey’s General Store recently purchased dozens of Kansas City-area Minit Mart locations.

Casey’s bought 26 locations this spring, according to Katie Petru, a spokeswoman for the company.

The Iowa-based chain, known for its pizza, currently has 15 stores open in the area.

Petru said the company is currently developing plans for the newly acquired locations.

“To date, we’ve been focused on the details of the acquisition, transition for team members and immediate operations,” she said.

Casey’s is the third largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, according to Petru.

The company focuses on building in rural committees and mid-size cities, Petru said, with notable success in Omaha, which has roughly 30 stores.

Lexington-based Minit Mart did not respond to The Star’s questions about the company’s future in the Kansas City market. The company’s website still lists around 30 stores in the Kansas City area as of Friday.

QuikTrip, which was named as one of the country’s favorite gas stations, has 23 stores in the area.