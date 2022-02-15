Is Casey’s General Stores (CASY) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Upslope Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +3.4% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the S&P Midcap 400 ETF and the HFRX Equity Hedge Index that delivered +8.0% and +2.7% gains for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Upslope Capital Management, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) and discussed its stance on the firm. Casey's General Stores, Inc. is an Ankeny, Iowa-based convenience store company with a $6.8 billion market capitalization. CASY delivered a -5.86% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -4.24%. The stock closed at $185.79 per share on February 4, 2022.

Here is what Upslope Capital Management has to say about Casey's General Stores, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Casey’s General Store (CASY) – New Long

Casey’s is the 3rd largest operator of convenience stores in the United States and effectively the 5th largest pizza chain in the country. Geographically, Casey’s is focused exclusively on the Midwest and South, with locations primarily in small towns (almost half with populations <5,000; three-quarters with <20,000). Gross profit is split across Grocery & General Merchandise (37%), Fuel (32%) and Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage (28%).

Generally, Upslope’s thesis is that Casey’s is an attractive, defensive, and growing value-oriented stock – perfect for the environment today (and years ahead), which for some time has been enamored with sexy, speculative growth stories. The company has a unique and concentrated geographic footprint (see above), which could eventually make it an M&A target. At <11x EBITDA the stock is not expensive on either a relative or absolute basis and the balance sheet is reasonable (<2x net leverage).

CASY’s competitive advantages are obvious and reflected in its financials. The primary competitive advantage Casey has versus competitors is its massively larger scale, as many competitors are effectively “mom & pop” convenience stores. Casey’s also benefits from the diversity of its model. This has come in to focus of late as retailers everywhere have faced rising inflationary headwinds. Casey’s has been able to offset a significant portion of cost increases with expanded fuel margins (on the flipside, CASY has the ability to flex margins down to drive traffic in-store). This flexibility, combined with its scale advantages enable Casey’s to offer better value to customers, while still operating profitably..."(Click here to see the full text)

Our calculations show that Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. CASY was in 22 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 24 funds in the previous quarter. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) delivered a -7.80% return in the past 3 months.

In May 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on CASY in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Upslope Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +3.4% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the S&P Midcap 400 ETF and the HFRX Equity Hedge Index that delivered […]

  • Nail salons are more toxic workplaces than e-waste facilities

    Canadian nail salon workers’ exposure to toxic chemicals was 30 times higher than at home, according to University of Toronto researchers.

  • How to Clean Every Part of Your Dryer - It's Simple!

    When it comes to home maintenance and cleaning, one of the most neglected appliances is the clothes dryer. Outside of discarding the lint from the dryer lint trap (which you should always do, by the way), cleaning your dryer may not seem like an important thing to do, but for the functionality of your dryer, as well as your personal safety, it matters.

  • 48 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

    Living on a small budget doesn't mean you have to give up the good life. There are ways to eat well, travel and dress like a million bucks without having to drop a whole bunch of cash. See: The...

  • KS man pleads guilty to hate crime after threatening Black minor with knife

    A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime after threatening a Black minor with a knife for […] The post KS man pleads guilty to hate crime after threatening Black minor with knife appeared first on TheGrio.

  • MoneyGram to Be Bought by Madison Dearborn for $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- MoneyGram International Inc., one of the largest money-transfer services in the U.S., agreed to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners for about $1 billion in cash.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextT

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Want $1,400 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $25,000 in Either of These High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend investing doesn't always excite everyone, but it's a great way to create a nice stream of passive income that can help you get rich slowly. It's also helpful to have some nice dividend-yielding stocks during some of the market volatility we've been experiencing over the past few months. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is a large regional bank with nearly $60 billion in assets.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

    Investors don't have to shell out a fortune to own shares of these reliable income-producing companies.

  • 5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    This mini-portfolio of inflation-fighting dividend payers is clobbering the market in 2022 and positioned well against this year’s headline headwinds.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy Right Now

    Take any stock and combine the price per share at market close for each of the last 200 days that the stock market was open. Now divide this number by 200. This is the stock's 200-day moving average. I've given you the 200-day moving average formula to say this: Roughly 65% of all stocks are currently trading below their 200-day moving average, according to Barchart.

  • Peloton Stock Drops After New CEO Pours Cold Water on Sale Speculation

    Barry McCarthy, Peloton's new CEO, is planning to relocate to New York from California to focus on Peloton's growth, not oversee a company sale, a report says.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $23.79, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session.

  • Who is the new Air India CEO?

    India’s 154-year-old Tata Group, which reacquired Air India after 90 years, has named Ilker Ayci its new CEO and managing director. “Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, on the CEO appointment. The 51-year-old served as chairman of Turkish Airlines from 2015 to January 2022 and will now assume his responsibilities at Air India on or before April 1, a Tata Group press release said.