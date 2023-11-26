Casey Parsons, convicted of killing adopted daughter Erica Parsons, out of federal custody: Records

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Casey Parsons the mother convicted of killing her 13-year-old adopted daughter, Erica Parsons, was released Friday from federal custody for fraud charges, according to online prison records.

Casey Parsons (Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

However, Parsons will remain incarcerated. In 2019, she was sentenced to life in prison without parole on a state charge when she pleaded guilty to killing Erica.

According to her husband, Sandy, he and his wife buried their adopted daughter’s body in a shallow grave in Chesterfield County, S.C., in December 2011.

More than a year and a half went by before Erica was reported missing by her adoptive brother in 2013.

In 2016, while serving time for federal fraud charges, Sandy Parsons reported that Casey had killed Erica. Investigators took Sandy from federal prison to S.C. where he led them to Erica’s remains.

Parsons’ family members said Erica was subjected to years of longstanding physical and emotional abuse by Casey and Sandy.

In a 2018 autopsy report, a medical examiner ruled Erica’s death a “homicide violence of undetermined means”.

Sandy Parsons also pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree murder and remains in a state prison serving out a maximum 43-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

