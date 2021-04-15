Casey pleads with judge for house arrest

Apr. 15—IPSWICH — "All my life, I tried to do the right thing, and it always ends up in disaster," lamented failed Boston Grand Prix promoter turned federal fraud defendant John Casey on Wednesday.

There was that time he witnessed a murder, he told U.S. District Court Donald Cabell. After he testified, he said he was ostracized and lost his job and friends.

Then he brought up the Boston Grand Prix, before his federal public defender shushed him.

So he began to talk about the teenager he says he has been mentoring — the only reason he came into contact with a witness in the case, who happens to be the boy's mother.

Casey told the judge he was simply trying to encourage the teen in his desire to go into the military when he invited him to a gun range in Dover, New Hampshire, a trip that federal prosecutors say violates two of the conditions of his release on bond in the case.

He said he didn't realize that the boy's mother, a New Hampshire woman prosecutors say wears a large diamond ring Casey had given her — a ring, they say, he paid for with the proceeds of his fraud — would be the one to drive him there.

He also said he's helped the teen diagnose a learning disability and now, thanks to that intervention, the teen is looking at going to college.

"We're put on this earth to do good for others," Casey, sitting inside the Plymouth House of Correction, told the openly skeptical Cabell. "Listen, I get it. If you allow me to go home you will not hear a peep from me."

Casey, 57, of Ipswich, was indicted last fall on charges that include tax fraud for failing to report $1.2 million he was paid while promoting the failed Indy Car-style race that would have turned the Seaport District of Boston into a racetrack. He's also charged in connection with a scheme to defraud lenders and leasing companies through a Peabody ice rink he used to own.

He had been free on a $10,000 bond, with conditions that include no contact with witnesses, no travel outside of Massachusetts, and no possession of any weapons.

Story continues

On Monday, he was arrested after officials learned of his trip to the gun club, where he allegedly registered using his son's name but his own date of birth, and the fact that he has made other trips to New Hampshire, where the witness lives.

He pleaded with Cabell to release him on house arrest, calling the past three days "a nightmare."

Casey told the judge that he suffers from a litany of medical conditions — among them systemic mercury poisoning and an Asperger's syndrome diagnosis. He also said he was born deaf.

That hearing loss, coupled with what he contends was a bad WiFi connection to a meeting with his probation officer last fall, is why he thought it was OK to go to New Hampshire, he told Cabell.

"When she said 'you cannot go to New Hampshire, I heard her say I can go to New Hampshire," he told Cabell.

But what about the condition that he not possess any guns?

Casey told his lawyer, and then the judge, that he didn't think firing a gun at a gun range was the same thing as "possessing" a gun.

"I'm not a gun nut," Casey said, telling the judge that when his wife, Gayle, got pregnant with their first child, he got rid of the guns.

One problem with that explanation, prosecutor Kristina Barclay said: prosecutors are still concerned that one of the guns registered to Casey as recently as 2017 has never been located by police.

Casey offered another explanation: when his own son was a teenager, he wanted to learn to shoot.

Barclay said prosecutors are also concerned that Casey has repeatedly used his son's name to avoid being identified. She challenged defense lawyer Jessica Thrall's assertion that it was Casey's college-age son who had signed up the family for a membership at the gun club, pointing out that the age of the person who opened the membership was listed as "56."

Cabell said he had hoped to hear some remorse and acceptance of responsibility from Casey for having "kind of made a mockery of these proceedings."

"At a certain point, it's an insult to the intelligence" of the court, Cabell told him.

Cabell told Casey and his lawyer that he wants to take time to consider the arguments before deciding whether to revoke Casey's bond and detain him until trial. He said he expects to decide by the end of the week.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.