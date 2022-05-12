Casey White to be extradited

May 11—At a press conference Tuesday morning, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding provided details about the hours leading up to the capture of Casey White and Vicki White. The pair of fugitives had been on the run for 11 days before being found in Evansville, Ind., Monday afternoon, May 9.

Law enforcement in Indiana determined that White and White had been in Evansville staying at a motel, formerly a Motel 6, for around a week. Tips from the public led law enforcement to a car wash where video surveillance showed a truck, driven by Casey White, being abandoned. The video also showed him taking a Cadillac from the car wash.

According to Wedding, an Evansville officer patrolling the area of the motel noticed a vehicle in the parking lot matching the description of the Cadillac stolen from the car wash. The officer then notified a task force comprised of officers from the Indiana State Police, Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, immediately. The task force had set up surveillance around the motel and soon thereafter, White and White were spotted and fled. They drove onto US Hwy. 41 N and turned into an industry parking lot. As the car continued through a grass field, the task force rammed the vehicle into a ditch.

"Once the vehicle crashed, the female suspect shot herself. The male suspect gave himself up and we approached the vehicle," Wedding said. Life-saving efforts were administered to Vicky White, but she died later at the hospital.

Wedding said, "(They) later found out, if they had not done that, the fugitive was going to engage in a shootout with law enforcement. ... That action may have saved many of my deputies and my fellow law enforcement officers' lives," Wedding said. Four semi-automatic handguns, a 9mm and an AR-15 were among the weapons found in the vehicle.

Casey White received only minor injuries and is currently being held in Vanderburgh County Detention Center. White signed a waiver of extradition and Lauderdale County will be picking him up, but the date and time were not made public.

"We arrest dangerous felon subjects every single week. We have been involved in multiple shootings in this community. We've shot people. We've been shot at. This is law today's law enforcement. It's a dangerous occupation and hope the public realizes what we do is dangerous," Wedding said.

The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force took the lead in attempting to locate escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White, 38, and Lauderdale County Corrections Office Vicky White, 56. Both vanished on April 29, after Officer White told the detention center staff that Casey White was being transported to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation.