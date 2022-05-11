Casey White returned to Alabama prison after brief stay at Vanderburgh County jail

EVANSVILLE — Casey White, who escaped from an Alabama prison on April 28 with the help of correctional officer Vicky White, was returned to Alabama late Tuesday night after the pair's capture in Evansville Monday.

Investigators said Vicky White shot herself after police surrounded the two fugitives near U.S. 41 following a brief car chase. She died at an Evansville hospital Monday evening.

Casey White and Vicky White had been on the run for 11 days.

At a brief court appearance in Lauderdale County Alabama, Judge Ben Graves told Casey White he would now be charged with escape in the first degree.

Casey White already faced murder charges in connection to the 2015 stabbing of Alabama mother Connie Ridgeway, and he was serving a 75-year prison sentence for kidnapping and attempted murder charges when he escaped on April 28.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Casey White was transferred to the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, following his court appearance.

Singleton previously disclosed Casey White and Vicky White had a "special relationship" spanning two years. Vicky White provided the inmate with extra food and privileges, police said.

News broke that the fugitives were possibly in Evansville Monday morning, when the U.S. Marshals Service said investigators located an abandoned vehicle in Evansville used by the Whites.

Police said Casey White and Vicky White abandoned the Ford F-150 truck on May 3, and Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding initially said it was "unlikely" either fugitive was in Evansville.

"I’d have put $50,000 on this at Vegas and bet that they wouldn’t have been here," Wedding said.

The investigation into Casey White's escape is ongoing, and law enforcement officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.

