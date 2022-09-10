Casey White's defense team request transfer to Cullman County Jail

Sep. 9—The defense team for Casey White — who made national headlines after his escape from Lauderdale County Jail on April 29 — has requested that he be transferred to Cullman County Jail in order to prepare for his upcoming murder trial in connection to the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway.

According to court documents, the request to transfer White is an effort to make him more accessible to the defense team. One of White's attorneys Mark McDaniel released the following statement regarding the motion:

"The trial preparation for Casey White's capital murder case and felony murder case is extensive. Communication with out client is critical to our preparation. Nick Heatherly and all members of the defense team have worked diligently on this transfer motion and we certainly maintain the transfer of Casey White is in the best interest of justice."

The documents reflect that Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly have no oppositions to the transfer.

Ridgeway's son, Austin Williams, is not convinced that moving White to be only one hour closer to his Huntsville based defense team is worth the risk.

"For obvious reasons we are very concerned about him being moved to a less secure facility, not only for the safety of the community but for his safety as well," Williams said in a phone call with The Cullman Times.

According to White's defense team, they have spoken with Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry and were told that he is prepared to hold White at the Cullman County Jail.

Director of Communications for the CCSO Lieutenant Chad Whaley said, "As of right now our official comment is 'No comment' simply because we don't have any information at this time."