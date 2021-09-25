Casey's General Stores' (NASDAQ:CASY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of November to US$0.35. This takes the annual payment to 0.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

View our latest analysis for Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Casey's General Stores was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Casey's General Stores Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.54 to US$1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10.0% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Casey's General Stores Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Casey's General Stores has grown earnings per share at 7.2% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Casey's General Stores Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Casey's General Stores is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Casey's General Stores that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.