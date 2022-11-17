Do Casey's General Stores' (NASDAQ:CASY) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Casey's General Stores with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Casey's General Stores Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Casey's General Stores has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Casey's General Stores maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 45% to US$14b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Casey's General Stores Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

With strong conviction, Casey's General Stores insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But more importantly, Director Michael Spanos spent US$100k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of US$220. Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Casey's General Stores is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$38m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Casey's General Stores To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Casey's General Stores' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Casey's General Stores that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

