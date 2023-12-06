Caseyville bank robbery suspect also faces two robbery charges in Missouri

The suspect in the robbery of a Caseyville bank has been charged in connection with two bank robberies in St. Louis County.

Tyrone Leslie, 38, of St. Louis, was arrested on Delmar Avenue in St. Louis after a high-speed chase in the wake of the robbery at FCB Bank at 204 N. Main St. in Caseyville on Monday, authorities said.

Leslie, of the 1900 block of Washington Avenue in St. Louis, was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery on Tuesday in St. Louis County court, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Police Department. One robbery was reported on Nov. 14 at the US Bank at 13001 Tesson Ferry Road and the other was on Saturday at the PNC Bank at 15061 Manchester Road in St. Louis County.

Leslie is a suspect in the Caseyville robbery, according to Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Charges are pending in connection with the Caseyville robbery, according to Caseyville Police Department Detective Sgt. Danny Allison.

Caseyville police received a call for help at 4:49 p.m. Monday. A man entered the bank and asked about opening an account before he then went behind the counter to get an undisclosed amount of money.

Missouri law-enforcement officers saw the getaway vehicle and the man was caught by police in the 3100 block of Delmar Avenue in St. Louis after a high-speed pursuit, Allison said.

Leslie was being held by St. Louis County officials in lieu of a $300,000 bond on Wednesday.