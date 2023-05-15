Cash App founder allegedly murdered by brother of woman he met at elite sex and drugs parties

Nima Momeni - Gabrielle Lurie/Pool San Francisco Chronicle

A wealthy tech entrepreneur whose murder shocked San Francisco was allegedly stabbed to death by the brother of a woman he reportedly met at an elite underground sex and drug party scene.

Bob Lee, the founder of the money transfer system Cash App, was found dead outside a luxury apartment building in Silicon Valley, prompting people like Elon Musk to decry rising street crime in the area.

But according to new reports in the Wall Street Journal, it is claimed Mr Lee had told friends that he was having intimate relations with Khazar Momeni, 37, who he met at “The Lifestyle”, a party scene known for recreational drugs and casual sex in San Francisco.

San Francisco prosecutors allege that Mr Lee, 43, was repeatedly stabbed by Nima Momeni, her brother, after he confronted the former Google employee over his sister’s behaviour asking if she was doing “anything inappropriate” or taking drugs.

Bob Lee was found dead outside a luxury apartment building in Silicon Valley - CASH App / Handout

Dana Wagner, the former general counsel of payments company Square where Mr Lee once worked, said his friend was increasingly “hanging out with people who weren’t great people”.

“There are a lot of swingers, cheaters and liars in that crowd,” he said, adding that he did not know Ms Momeni or her brother.

Mr Lee’s friend Harper Reed, the boss of fintech start-up General Galactic Corporation, said of “The Lifestyle”: “It started with the hippies, who were not sober people, trying to expand their brains and the tech people came in and gentrified it like they did everything else.”

Friends of the successful tech executive say he was happy, hard-working and generous to those around him. They also said he took drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine.

According to those who knew him, Mr Lee was known to pick up the bill for his friends at restaurants and once flew a group of them to Tulum in Mexico, paying for everything. He bought a Tesla for a woman he was dating, according to the Journal.

Khazar Momeni

Krista Lee, Mr Lee’s wife who he had separated from, challenged portrayals of him as a “party boy”, insisting he was a “dedicated father” who was “kind and generous”.

She said she had never heard of the term “the Lifestyle” and believed the extent of his drug use involved ketamine microdosing for depression.

After his death, Ms Lee gathered friends at a private memorial service and all-night dance party with Mr Lee’s favourite DJ - Rob Garza of the Thievery Corporation.

Those present were invited to write tribute letters to be burned at the Burning Man musical festival.

Cash App operates similarly to Paypal, allowing users to quickly transfer money. Mr Lee left the company, which Forbes valued at £32 billion, in 2016. Before founding Cash App he helped write code for Google and was also an investor in Mr Musk’s SpaceX company.

Mr Momeni was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail after being charged. His attorney Paula Canny said he plans to plead not guilty, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“My team and I continue to work hard to investigate all the many aspects of this case and the goings-on of the weeks preceding the incident,” she said.

Mary McNamara and Ed Swanson, attorneys for Ms Momeni, said in a written statement that there were untrue rumours circulating around the case.

They added: “Ms Momeni loves and supports her brother. What happened here is a tragedy, and Ms Momeni is deeply saddened at the suffering of the Lee family as they deal with their terrible loss.”

Nima Momeni appears in court in San Francisco, California - VICKI BEHRINGER/REUTERS

According to the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Mr Lee’s autopsy report showed he had a number of drugs in his system, including cocaine and ketamine.

A friend of Mr Lee insisted that there were unwritten rules at the party scene. Devon Meyer said: “There is still an understanding of consent and boundaries,” adding that, if someone gets drunk and handsy, “they get excommunicated very quickly.”

The murder prompted panic among San Francisco’s tech community, Twitter boss Mr Musk said he was “very sorry” to hear about Mr Lee’s murder, adding: “Many people I know have been severely assaulted.

“Violent crime in SF [San Francisco] is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

