Cash App founder dead – live: Bob Lee criticised San Francisco crime before stabbing as anger rises over death

Cash App founder Bob Lee has been stabbed to death in a random early morning mugging in San Francisco.

Bystanders reportedly failed to help the tech mogul as he looked for help while mortally wounded in the city’s downtown, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Friends and colleagues confirmed the death of Mr Lee, who is reported to have died early on Tuesday.

He was discovered at 2.35am outside a luxury residential building on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge.

The San Franciso Police Department said, “Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene”.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” the police added.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

Mr Lee founded the Cash App and then became chief technology officer at the payment company Block. When he died, he was the chief product officer at MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm.

Key Points

Bob Lee left San Francisco over crime but was back to visit when he was murdered, says friend

Police give update on Bob Lee stabbing investigation

Timeline of Bob Lee murder – Cash App founder who moved out of San Francisco due to rising crime rate

San Francisco city supervisor says residents feel unsafe

No arrests hours after Bob Lee stabbed

Bob Lee left San Francisco over crime but was back to visit when he was murdered, says friend

13:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Cash App founder Bob Lee had relocated to Miami from San Francisco, where he was stabbed to death in an apparent random mugging early on Tuesday morning.

The tech mogul was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high-rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the police said.

Story continues

Lee’s friend and mixed martial arts champion Jake Shields said that the entrepreneur had just moved to Miami due to a rise in drug abuse and crime in San Francisco.

He told NewsNation that the attack was another “senseless act of violence in San Francisco”.

“He did comment on San Francisco deteriorating,” Mr Shields said, adding: “which is why he had actually just relocated to Miami.”

Read more:

Slain tech mogul Bob Lee had left San Francisco over crime, says friend

‘Crazy Bob’

13:00 , Bevan Hurley

Bob Lee was a much-loved member of the San Francisco tech community, where he was affectionately known as Crazy Bob.

After working as an open source code developer in St Louis, Missouri, Mr Lee moved to San Francisco in his early 20s in 2004 to work as an engineer at Google, according to the San Francisco Standard. There he led the core library development for Android.

Mr Lee was headhunted by Square, becoming its 13th employee, where he helped launch the Cash App and became the payment firm’s first chief technology officer in 2011, a Linkedin profile shows.

After leaving Square in 2014, he invested in several tech startups including Clubhouse, Beeper and Faire, and the female-focused social media and networking company Present. He identified as a “stay at home dad” in an online blog post during this period.

In 2021, Mr Lee joined MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm, as its chief product officer.

Mr Lee was married to wife Krista and the couple shared two children. He had recently relocated to Miami, and was in San Francisco for a work trip when he was killed, friends said.

Police give update on Bob Lee stabbing investigation

12:30 , Rachel Sharp

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott released a statement on Wednesday night giving an update on the case.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Lee. There is no place for this kind of violent crime against anyone in our city,” he said.

“I want to assure everyone that our investigators are working tirelessly to make an arrest and bring justice to Mr. Lee and his loved ones, just as we try to do on every homicide that occurs in our city.”

He added that authorities will not be commenting on any evidence as the investigation is “still in the early stages”.

“Nor will we speculate on the circumstances surrounding this horrific crime,” he said.

“Although we will commit the necessary resources and personnel to this investigation, I want to assure everyone in San Francisco that our department is staffed and ready to respond to all calls for service.”

Random attack?

12:00 , Bevan Hurley

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that Mr Lee was found with fatal stab wounds in Downtown San Francisco between Soma and the Financial District, a block from Google’s San Francisco headquarters.

Friend and MMA fighter Jake Shields tweeted that Mr Lee appeared to have been the victim of a random mugging while out working in a “good part of the city”.

“I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking in San Francisco. He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack,” Shields wrote, adding “F*** San Francisco”.

The tweet caught the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who offered his condolences and called on San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins to take tougher action against violent criminals.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders Brooke Jenkins?”

San Francisco Police said they have not made any arrests, and haven’t provided any details of suspects.

In their statement, the SFPD said responding officers had found a 43-year-old victim with stab wounds: “Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

Timeline of Bob Lee murder – Cash App founder who moved out of San Francisco due to rising crime rate

11:30 , Shweta Sharma

Bob Lee, who was the founder of the multibillion-dollar tech company Cash App, had relocated to Miami and was reportedly staying an extra day in San Francisco where he was stabbed to death on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old tech mogul was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge with life-threatening stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Lee, who is survived by two young daughters and his wife Krista, was the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin and an active investor in companies such as SpaceX, Clubhouse, and Figma.

Lee was a much-loved member of the San Francisco tech community, where he was affectionately known as Crazy Bob.

Here is a timeline of Lee’s career and events leading up to his death:

Timeline of Bob Lee murder – Cash App founder who moved out of San Francisco

San Francisco supervisor asks public for help after stabbing of tech mogul

11:00 , Gustaf.Kilander

Matt Dorsey, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, tweeted on Wednesday that “this is a senseless tragedy that I know is made worse by the fact that no suspect is yet in custody”.

“Since receiving preliminary reports on this homicide early yesterday morning, I’ve been in contact with @SFPD about their investigation,” he added. “I’ve committed my team to do whatever we can to be helpful, but we’ll obvious defer to @SFPD on what they’re willing to report publicly.”

“I’ve also heard from many constituents in the area — some of whom have already voiced concerns to me about public safety challenges — and I’m asking everyone to cooperate with police in their investigation, especially those with access to surveillance video that may help,” he wrote in a Twitter thread.

San Francisco District Attorney speaks out after facing heavy criticism following tech mogul’s death

10:00 , Gustaf Kilander

The San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins took to Twitter on Wednesday to share her outrage at the killing of Mr Lee.

“I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members & loved ones for his loss,” she wrote. “We do not tolerate these horrific acts of violence in San Francisco. At this time no arrests have been made. Anyone w/ information is asked to call @SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.”

In a Twitter thread, she later added: “Protecting public safety & holding violent/repeat offenders accountable is a top priority for my administration. We work closely w/ @SFPD & bring forward charges when arrests are made & there is enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty.”

“As a fmr homicide prosecutor, I have a deep understanding of how these investigations & prosecutions work. I direct our staff to ensure that cases are vigorously prosecuted. No one who commits a violent crime, or who’s a repeat offender are receiving overly lenient plea deals,” she said. “Every day, lawyers @SFDAOffice fight for justice in the courtroom for murder victims & other victims of crime. We present arguments in court to detain individuals that present clear public safety risks - most especially repeat & violent offenders, & will continue to do so.”

San Francisco city supervisor says residents feel unsafe

09:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

San Francisco city supervisor Joel Engardio yesterday said residents do not feel safe in the wake of the stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

The 43-year-old tech mogul was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high-rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the police said.

“The murder of tech exec Bob Lee on a San Francisco street is tragic, unnerving, and enraging,” Mr Engardio tweeted.

“I’m hearing many residents expressing all of these emotions. People don’t feel safe and we must enforce laws and make arrests.”

He added: “It’s no consolation to say San Francisco had three times as many murders in the 1970s. What matters is how people feel today and they don’t feel safe.”

The murder of tech exec Bob Lee on a San Francisco street is tragic, unnerving, and enraging. I’m hearing many residents expressing all of these emotions. People don’t feel safe and we must enforce laws and make arrests. 1/7https://t.co/HyznIWdFUo — Joel Engardio (@JoelEngardio) April 5, 2023

‘I just lost my best friend’: Father and brother share their thoughts after Bob Lee stabbing

09:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Lee’s father, Rick Lee, shared his thoughts on Facebook following the passing of his son.

“I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday Morning. I moved to Mill Valley, CA with Bob after his mother died in 2019 and we recently relocated to Miami in Oct 2022,” he wrote on Wednesday morning.

“Life has been an adventure with two bachelors living together, and I’m so happy that we were able to become so close these last years. Bob would give you the shirt off his back,” he added. “He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy. Bobby worked harder than anyone and was the smartest person I have ever known. He will be missed by all those that knew him.”

Mr Lee’s brother, Tim Oliver Lee, wrote on Facebook that he was “so saddened and disheartened to lose my brother. He really was the best of us. I was so fortunate to grow up with him, and I feel like I’ve lost part of myself”.

No arrests hours after Bob Lee stabbed

08:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco in an apparent random mugging early on Tuesday morning, friends and colleagues have confirmed.

The 43-year-old tech executive was treated at the scene by first responders before being rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. No arrests have been made.

Lee founded the Cash App before becoming chief technology officer at the Jack Dorsey-led payment giant Square, which was renamed Block.

He was the chief product officer at crypto payment firm MobileCoin at the time of his death.

More here.

Cash App creator stabbed to death in San Francisco, report says

Shocking video appears to show onlookers ignore Bob Lee as he begs for help after San Francisco stabbing

08:00 , Bevan Hurley

Clutching one side of his body where he is bleeding heavily from stab wounds, tech executive Bob Lee appears to approach a parked car in urgent need of medical care.

The 43-year-old father of two lifts his shirt to show the driver the extent of his injuries, but rather than help, the motorist speeds off.

Lee’s last tragic moments as he stumbled down Main St in San Francisco’s downtown district at 2.30am on Tuesday in search of help were captured on surveillance footage and viewed by journalists from The San Francisco Standard.

The footage initially shows Lee walking along a deserted sidewalk on Main St with his mobile phone in one hand and holding his side with the other, The Standard reports.

The Cash App founder then crosses at the intersection with Harrison St toward where a white Toyota Camry with flashing lights is parked.

Read more:

Shock video appears to show onlookers ignore Bob Lee after San Francisco stabbing

Bob Lee had just moved to Miami because of ‘deteriorating’ San Francisco, says friend

07:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

High-profile tech entrepreneur Bob Lee was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in San Francisco early on Tuesday morning.

The 43-year-old was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high-rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the police said.

Lee’s friend and martial arts champion Jake Shields said that the entrepreneur had just moved from the Bay Area due to a rise in drug abuse and crime.

“[Lee] did comment on San Francisco deteriorating, which is why he actually had just relocated to Miami,” Mr Shields told NewsNation.

“So I’m not, I’m not sure why he’s going back there to get a little business back in San Francisco for a couple of days.”

Is Elon Musk right about San Francisco’s ‘horrific’ violent crime after killing of tech CEO Bob Lee?

07:00 , Josh Marcus

Bob Lee, the founder of the Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco in an apparently random early morning mugging on Tuesday, according to friends and colleagues.

The well-respected tech executive, who also served previous roles at companies Square and Block, was mourned by members of the tech community in San Francisco and beyond, including Twitter owner Elon Musk, who vented his frustrations about the city’s violent crime.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Mr Musk tweeted on Wednesday. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

Read more:

Is Elon Musk right about San Francisco crime after death of tech founder?

Everything we know about the murder of Cash App founder

06:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

High-profile tech entrepreneur Bob Lee was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in San Francisco early on Tuesday morning, grieving friends and family have confirmed.

The 43-year-old was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high-rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

The tech executive was treated at the scene by first responders before being rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. No arrests have been made.

Bevan Hurley has more.

Everything we know about the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Investment firm co-founder says San Francisco leaders ‘have Bob’s literal blood on their hands'

06:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Matt Ocko, the co-founder of the investment firm DCVC, tweeted that “Bob Lee was a friend to me & multiple people in my firm. My heart goes out to his loved ones”.

He then went on to blame San Francisco leaders for the death of Mr Lee.

“Chesa Boudin, & the criminal-loving city council that enabled him & a lawless SF for years, have Bob’s literal blood on their hands. Take action,” he added.

Mr Boudin was the San Francisco District Attorney until July of last year.

Tech CEO says Bob Lee was a ‘generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed'

05:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Bill Bardhydt, the co-founder and CEO of the payments app Abra, tweeted on Tuesday night that “I just got devastating news that our friend Bob Lee (@crazybob ) was killed in SF early today”.

“Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed,” he added.

MobileCoin CEO issues statement after passing of Bob Lee

04:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Lee was the chief product officer at MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm, at the time of his death.

The company’s CEO, Josh Goldbard, issued a statement paying tribute to his friend and colleague.

Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators. Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article. Crazy Bob got his nickname from water polo, but in a way, it worked for the rest of his life too. He was a person who understood the world in ways I don’t even understand myself. He was made for the world that is being born right now. Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world. He was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker. From large contributions to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth. This may sound impressive, but Bob’s real resume is the hearts and minds he touched in his time here. Bob’s legacy is the feeling that you can make a difference if you try. Bob’s legacy is his children. Bob first came to MobileCoin as an early-stage investor and advisor because he believed in the vision of privacy in commerce. He became our Chief Product Officer and helped launch Moby delivering to the world a best-in-class, non-custodial wallet to support the goal of private payments for all. Crypto never saw anything like this before – Moby broke ground and continues to do so. Bob believed in the dignity of privacy. He wanted a world where you and I could transact free from the prying eyes of predatory corporations and criminals. We are grateful for and humbled by all he has done for us and to grow MobileCoin’s vision. Steve Jobs said that “Real Artists ship.” Bob was a real artist who shipped. He was proud to work amongst our guild of cryptographic artists at MobileCoin. Here’s to the crazy ones. We will miss you Bob. We love you. For now, MobileCoin will mourn. We turn our attention to honoring Bob’s legacy by holding his loved ones close.

Josh Goldbard, CEO, MobileCoin

‘Many people I know have been severely assaulted,’ Musk says

03:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Responding to former MMA fighter Jake Shields’s reaction to the death of Mr Lee, Elon Musk wrote that he was “very sorry to hear that”.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” he added. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

“Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF?” he asked, tagging the San Francisco District Attorney.

Photos shared of deceased tech mogul Bob Lee

03:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Bob Lee pictured at the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 on the day that Square, now known as Block, listed as a public company (Facebook / Bob Lee)

Bob Lee, known to his friends as ‘Crazy Bob’, was knifed to death in central San Francisco early on Tuesday morning (Twitter / Bob Lee)

Bob Lee, who founded the Cash App, was stabbed to death in a random mugging in San Francisco (Twitter / Bob Lee)

Cash App creator Bob Lee has reportedly been stabbed to death in San Francisco (MobileCoin)

Crime in San Francisco

02:30 , Bevan Hurley

San Francisco is often portrayed as a lawless city where drug use and homelessness have fueled a surge in violent crime and robberies.

That narrative led in part to former District Attorney Chesa Boudin being ousted in a recall election in June last year, after he sought to eliminate cash bail and reduce the prison population.

Ms Jenkins took over as District Attorney on a platform of balancing criminal justice reform while making stiffer penalties for violent offenders, and won re-election last November,

Figures from the San Francisco Police Department’s crime reports show the situation is more complicated than often portrayed.

While some violent crime began increasing during the pandemic, rates were still much lower than in previous years.

In 2022, homicide rates remained flat at 55, exactly the same number as the previous year. Homicides hit a 56-year low in the city in 2019, when 41 people were killed in the city.

There have been 12 homicides in the city so far in 2023, preliminary data shows.

Aggravated assault, robbery and rape increased in 2022, but was still much lower than in 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to San Francisco crime statistics.

Shocking video appears to show onlookers ignore Bob Lee as he begs for help after San Francisco stabbing

02:00 , Bevan Hurley

Clutching one side of his body where he is bleeding heavily from stab wounds, tech executive Bob Lee appears to approach a parked car in urgent need of medical care.

The 43-year-old father of two lifts his shirt to show the driver the extent of his injuries, but rather than help, the motorist speeds off.

Lee’s last tragic moments as he stumbled down Main St in San Francisco’s downtown district at 2.30am on Tuesday in search of help were captured on surveillance footage and viewed by journalists from The San Francisco Standard.

The footage initially shows Lee walking along a deserted sidewalk on Main St with his mobile phone in one hand and holding his side with the other, The Standard reports.

The Cash App founder then crosses at the intersection with Harrison St toward where a white Toyota Camry with flashing lights is parked.

Read more:

Shock video appears to show onlookers ignore Bob Lee after San Francisco stabbing

Stabbing shakes San Francisco tech community

01:30 , Bevan Hurley

Mr Lee’s former boss Jack Dorsey was one of a many well known San Francisco tech entrepreneurs to express their shock and grief at his death.

“It’s real,” Mr Dorsey wrote on his social network Nostr. “Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy,” he wrote, in an apparent reference to Mr Lee’s hometown of St Louis.

MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard wrote that Mr Lee was an “incredible human being”.

“Bob was so much more than a technologist. Bob was an artist. Everywhere he went Bob breathed love into this world. He had so much deep heartfelt love. Traveling with Bob was like seeing the world for the first time,” Mr Goldbard wrote.

“As a lifelong Bay Area resident I have more questions than answers tonight. I don’t know how to fix what’s wrong, but I know something isn’t working in our grey city,” he added.

Tributes poured in for the slain tech founder on social media.

“He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed,” Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, posted on Twitter.

“So sad to hear of @crazybob’s untimely passing,” Figma CEO Dylan Field wrote on Twitter. “I first met him in summer 2006 — he didn’t care that I was only 14 and we talked tech / geeked out about programming. We remained connected over the years and he was an early supporter of Figma. It’s so hard to believe he is gone.”

On the San Francisco Reddit forum, friends and acquaintances of Mr Lee expressed frustration at “all the needless violence in SF”.

“Something seriously needs to change in this city,” one wrote.

Random attack?

01:00 , Bevan Hurley

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that Mr Lee was found with fatal stab wounds in Downtown San Francisco between Soma and the Financial District, a block from Google’s San Francisco headquarters.

Friend and MMA fighter Jake Shields tweeted that Mr Lee appeared to have been the victim of a random mugging while out working in a “good part of the city”.

“I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking in San Francisco. He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack,” Shields wrote, adding “F*** San Francisco”.

The tweet caught the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who offered his condolences and called on San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins to take tougher action against violent criminals.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders Brooke Jenkins?”

San Francisco Police said they have not made any arrests, and haven’t provided any details of suspects.

In their statement, the SFPD said responding officers had found a 43-year-old victim with stab wounds: “Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

VIDEO: Cash App Founder Bob Lee Victim of Fatal Stabbing in San Francisco

Thursday 6 April 2023 00:30 , The Independent

‘Crazy Bob’

Thursday 6 April 2023 00:00 , Bevan Hurley

Bob Lee was a much-loved member of the San Francisco tech community, where he was affectionately known as Crazy Bob.

After working as an open source code developer in St Louis, Missouri, Mr Lee moved to San Francisco in his early 20s in 2004 to work as an engineer at Google, according to the San Francisco Standard. There he led the core library development for Android.

Mr Lee was headhunted by Square, becoming its 13th employee, where he helped launch the Cash App and became the payment firm’s first chief technology officer in 2011, a Linkedin profile shows.

After leaving Square in 2014, he invested in several tech startups including Clubhouse, Beeper and Faire, and the female-focused social media and networking company Present. He identified as a “stay at home dad” in an online blog post during this period.

In 2021, Mr Lee joined MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm, as its chief product officer.

Mr Lee was married to wife Krista and the couple shared two children. He had recently relocated to Miami, and was in San Francisco for a work trip when he was killed, friends said.

No arrests 36 hours after Cash App creator Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco

Wednesday 5 April 2023 23:30 , Bevan Hurley

Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco in an apparent random mugging early on Tuesday morning, friends and colleagues have confirmed.

Mr Lee was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

The 43-year-old tech executive was treated at the scene by first responders before being rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. No arrests have been made.

Read more:

Cash App creator stabbed to death in San Francisco, report says

Tech titans Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey react after Cash App founder’s murder in San Francisco

Wednesday 5 April 2023 23:00 , Bevan Hurley

Elon Musk claimed many of his San Francisco friends have been “severely assaulted” after Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in the city on Tuesday.

The Twitter CEO offered his condolences to the 43-year-old’s grieving friends and called on San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins to take tougher action against violent criminals.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,’ Mr Musk tweeted. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders Brooke Jenkins?”

Mr Lee was found with fatal knife wounds outside a luxury apartment complex at 300 Main St, between Soma and the Financial District, at 2.35am on Tuesday.

Read more:

Musk says many of his San Francisco friends have been ‘severely assaulted’

Is Elon Musk right about San Francisco’s ‘horrific’ violent crime after killing of tech CEO Bob Lee?

Wednesday 5 April 2023 22:30 , Josh Marcus

Bob Lee, the founder of the Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco in a random early morning mugging on Tuesday, according to friends and colleagues.

The well-respected tech executive, who also served roles at companies Square and Block, was mourned by members of the tech community in San Francisco and beyond, including Twitter owner Elon Musk, who vented his frustrations about the city’s violent crime.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Mr Musk tweeted on Wednesday. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

Read more:

Is Elon Musk right about San Francisco crime after death of tech founder?

Slain Cash App founder Bob Lee’s father says he lost his ‘best friend’

Wednesday 5 April 2023 22:00 , Bevan Hurley

The father of murdered tech mogul Bob Lee says he has lost his best friend as San Francisco police continue to hunt for suspects in the “random killing”.

Rick Lee paid tribute to his 43-year-old son in a Facebook post on Wednesday, a day after after he was stabbed to death in downtown San Francisco at around 2.30am on Tuesday morning.

Mr Lee wrote that the pair had lived together in Mill Valley, California, since the death of his wife in 2019, before relocating to Miami in October last year.

“Bob would give you the shirt off his back. He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy,” his father wrote.

Read more:

Slain Cash App founder Bob Lee’s father says he lost his ‘best friend’

San Francisco supervisor asks public for help after stabbing of tech mogul

Wednesday 5 April 2023 21:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Matt Dorsey, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, tweeted on Wednesday that “this is a senseless tragedy that I know is made worse by the fact that no suspect is yet in custody”.

“Since receiving preliminary reports on this homicide early yesterday morning, I’ve been in contact with @SFPD about their investigation,” he added. “I’ve committed my team to do whatever we can to be helpful, but we’ll obvious defer to @SFPD on what they’re willing to report publicly.”

“I’ve also heard from many constituents in the area — some of whom have already voiced concerns to me about public safety challenges — and I’m asking everyone to cooperate with police in their investigation, especially those with access to surveillance video that may help,” he wrote in a Twitter thread.

Figma CEO speaks out after stabbing death of Bob Lee

Wednesday 5 April 2023 21:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Dylan Field, the CEO of Figma, tweeted early on Wednesday: “So sad to hear of @crazybob’s untimely passing. I first met him in summer 2006 — he didn’t care that I was only 14 and we talked tech / geeked out about programming. We remained connected over the years and he was an early supporter of Figma. It’s so hard to believe he is gone.”

Everything we know about the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco

Wednesday 5 April 2023 20:30 , Bevan Hurley

High-profile tech entrepreneur Bob Lee was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in San Francisco early on Tuesday morning, grieving friends and family have confirmed.

The 43-year-old was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

The tech executive was treated at the scene by first responders before being rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. No arrests have been made.

Here’s what we know so far about the murder:

Everything we know about the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee

‘I just lost my best friend’: Father and brother share their thoughts after Bob Lee stabbing

Wednesday 5 April 2023 20:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Lee’s father, Rick Lee, shared his thoughts on Facebook following the passing of his son.

“I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday Morning. I moved to Mill Valley, CA with Bob after his mother died in 2019 and we recently relocated to Miami in Oct 2022,” he wrote on Wednesday morning.

“Life has been an adventure with two bachelors living together, and I’m so happy that we were able to become so close these last years. Bob would give you the shirt off his back,” he added. “He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy. Bobby worked harder than anyone and was the smartest person I have ever known. He will be missed by all those that knew him.”

Mr Lee’s brother, Tim Oliver Lee, wrote on Facebook that he was “so saddened and disheartened to lose my brother. He really was the best of us. I was so fortunate to grow up with him, and I feel like I’ve lost part of myself”.

San Francisco District Attorney speaks out after facing heavy criticism following tech mogul’s death

Wednesday 5 April 2023 19:30 , Gustaf Kilander

The San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins took to Twitter on Wednesday to share her outrage at the killing of Mr Lee.

“I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members & loved ones for his loss,” she wrote. “We do not tolerate these horrific acts of violence in San Francisco. At this time no arrests have been made. Anyone w/ information is asked to call @SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.”

Friend and colleague says Lee’s ‘brain moved at an unbelievable velocity'

Wednesday 5 April 2023 19:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Lee was the chief product officer at MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm, at the time of his death.

The company’s CEO, Josh Goldbard, took to Twitter to share his thoughts following Mr Lee’s passing.

“.@crazybob was an incredible human being. Saying bob’s name in the past tense feels ridiculous. I don’t even know where to begin,” he wrote. “Bob was like a brother to me. He came into my life like a fever dream and helped build @moby_app. He was a founder again. Moby was his dream, his vision. Bob believed that we have a right to privacy in the 21st century. That belief is Moby.”

“The thing is, Bob was so much more than a technologist. Bob was an artist. Everywhere he went Bob breathed love into this world. He had so much deep heartfelt love. Traveling with Bob was like seeing the world for the first time,” he added. “Bob’s energy was infectious. He made friends everywhere he went. One of the things that made him truly special was his capacity to dream big and to summon those big crazy dreams into our world. Bob summoned the future into the present.”

“Bob was brilliant. [His] mind was kaleidoscopic. Pick a topic and Bob would be right there with you telling you all of the ways he had thought about the idea already. It was a delight. His brain moved at an unbelievable velocity,” he wrote in the Twitter thread. “I will never forget Bob. There will never be anyone quite like him. As a lifelong Bay Area resident I have more questions than answers tonight. I don’t know how to fix what’s wrong, but I know something isn’t working in our grey city. Bob left this world too soon.”

“Bob, wherever you are, I love you and I miss you. I hope I’ll see you again at the crossroads brother,” he concluded.

Private jet company leader says Lee ‘taught me I had another gear when I wanted to go home to bed at midnight'

Wednesday 5 April 2023 18:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Tommy Sowers, the president of flyExclusive, wrote on LinkedIn on Wednesday that he was “waking to the news of the tragic murder of Bob Lee, one of my best friends—anger, loss, and sadness”.

“At my age, I so value my old friends, the rare people that share a mutual respect for the other’s alternate life lived fully, an enduring presence through all the twists, turns and different phases,” he wrote. “Over the past 14 years, Bob brought me into his love of building tech, unlocked San Francisco a city he loved, and taught me I had another gear when I wanted to go home to bed at midnight (although Bob had multiple more gears).”

“I taught him healthy home cooking, wine, and early morning workouts. We shared adventures roaming around the Yucatan and Italy and the simple loving of each other’s families and our time together. He will be so missed by me, his kids, my family and so many others that were lucky to know him. Love you buddy,” he concluded.

Elon Musk says many of his San Francisco friends have been ‘severely assaulted’ after Cash App founder’s murder

Wednesday 5 April 2023 18:00 , Bevan Hurley

Elon Musk claimed many of his San Francisco friends have been “severely assaulted” after Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in the city on Tuesday.

The Twitter CEO offered his condolences to the 43-year-old’s grieving friends and called on San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins to take tougher action against violent criminals.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,’ Mr Musk tweeted. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders Brooke Jenkins?”

Mr Lee was found with fatal knife wounds outside a luxury apartment complex at 300 Main St, between Soma and the Financial District, at 2.35am on Tuesday.

Read more:

Musk says many of his San Francisco friends have been ‘severely assaulted’

VIDEO: Former Square tech executive stabbed and killed in San Francisco

Wednesday 5 April 2023 17:45 , The Independent

Tech CEO says Bob Lee was a ‘generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed'

Wednesday 5 April 2023 17:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Bill Bardhydt, the co-founder and CEO of the payments app Abra, tweeted on Tuesday night that “I just got devastating news that our friend Bob Lee (@crazybob ) was killed in SF early today”.

“Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed,” he added.

Investment firm co-founder says San Francisco leaders ‘have Bob’s literal blood on their hands'

Wednesday 5 April 2023 17:15 , Gustaf Kilander

Matt Ocko, the co-founder of the investment firm DCVC, tweeted that “Bob Lee was a friend to me & multiple people in my firm. My heart goes out to his loved ones”.

He then went on to blame San Francisco leaders for the death of Mr Lee.

“Chesa Boudin, & the criminal-loving city council that enabled him & a lawless SF for years, have Bob’s literal blood on their hands. Take action,” he added.

Mr Boudin was the San Francisco District Attorney until July of last year.

Former MMA fighter says death of ‘loyal friend’ will ‘hopefully’ bring attention to violent crime

Wednesday 5 April 2023 17:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Former MMA fighter Jake Shields tweeted on Tuesday that he “just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco. He was in the ‘good’ part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack. F*** San Francisco”.

He called Mr Lee “a loyal friend” and said that he was “an extremely high profile tech guy so hopefully this will at least bring attention to these problems”.

‘Heartbreaking’: Jack Dorsey responds to death of Bob Lee

Wednesday 5 April 2023 16:45 , Bevan Hurley

Mr Lee founded the Cash App before becoming chief technology officer at the Jack Dorsey-led payment giant Square, which was renamed Block.

He was the chief product officer at crypto payment firm MobileCoin at the time of his death.

“It’s real,” Mr Dorsey wrote on his social network Nostr. “Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy.”

MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard told ABC7 News his slain colleague and friend was a “force of nature”.

“Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day,” said Mr Goldbard.

MobileCoin CEO issues statement after passing of Bob Lee

Wednesday 5 April 2023 16:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Lee was the chief product officer at MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm, at the time of his death.

The company’s CEO, Josh Goldbard, issued a statement paying tribute to his friend and colleague.

Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators. Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article. Crazy Bob got his nickname from water polo, but in a way, it worked for the rest of his life too. He was a person who understood the world in ways I don’t even understand myself. He was made for the world that is being born right now. Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world. He was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker. From large contributions to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth. This may sound impressive, but Bob’s real resume is the hearts and minds he touched in his time here. Bob’s legacy is the feeling that you can make a difference if you try. Bob’s legacy is his children. Bob first came to MobileCoin as an early-stage investor and advisor because he believed in the vision of privacy in commerce. He became our Chief Product Officer and helped launch Moby delivering to the world a best-in-class, non-custodial wallet to support the goal of private payments for all. Crypto never saw anything like this before – Moby broke ground and continues to do so. Bob believed in the dignity of privacy. He wanted a world where you and I could transact free from the prying eyes of predatory corporations and criminals. We are grateful for and humbled by all he has done for us and to grow MobileCoin’s vision. Steve Jobs said that “Real Artists ship.” Bob was a real artist who shipped. He was proud to work amongst our guild of cryptographic artists at MobileCoin. Here’s to the crazy ones. We will miss you Bob. We love you. For now, MobileCoin will mourn. We turn our attention to honoring Bob’s legacy by holding his loved ones close.

Josh Goldbard, CEO, MobileCoin

‘Many people I know have been severely assaulted,’ Musk says

Wednesday 5 April 2023 16:20 , Gustaf Kilander

Responding to former MMA fighter Jake Shields’s reaction to the death of Mr Lee, Elon Musk wrote that he was “very sorry to hear that”.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” he added. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

“Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF?” he asked, tagging the San Francisco District Attorney.

San Francsico Police statement in full

Wednesday 5 April 2023 16:10 , Gustaf Kilander

The San Francisco Police shared a statement regarding the death of Mr Lee at 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Here is the statement in full:

On April 4, 2023, at approximately 2:35 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Southern Station responded to the 300 block of Main Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries. This incident is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests have been made and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

San Francsico Police Department