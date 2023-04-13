Cash App founder was stabbed ‘by fellow tech entrepreneur’

Bob Lee - Cash App

A fellow tech entrepreneur has been arrested over the fatal stabbing in San Francisco of Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, a mobile payment service company.

Mr Lee, the Miami-based entrepreneur, was stabbed in the early morning of April 4. His killing had originally been blamed on the rise of violent crime in the city.

Shocking security video showed the dying 43-year-old father-of-two being ignored by bystanders as he begged for help following the attack, in footage that shocked the nation.

According to reports, Mr Lee dialled 911 himself and screamed “Help. Someone stabbed me”.

The suspect was named on Thursday by several local media outlets as Nima Momeni, who is listed on LinkedIn as being the founder of "one-stop technology and security provider" Expand IT.

San Francisco prison records show 38-year-old Emeryville resident Mr Momeni booked on suspicion of murder at 9:19 am on Thursday morning. Mr Lee’s ex-wife Krista Lee confirmed news of the arrest shortly after.

Mr Lee, who was also the chief product officer of cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin, had moved to Miami from San Francisco late last year but was in town for the MobileCoin leadership summit.

The two men had reportedly been travelling together in a car registered to the suspect when a confrontation ensued shortly before 2.30am. Mr Lee got out of the car in a downtown area of the Califiornian city and the suspect allegedly stabbed him multiple times with a four-inch knife that was recovered a few streets away.

On Thursday morning, police supervisor Matt Dorsey wrote on Twitter:

I’m grateful to @SFPD’s Homicide Detail and all the officers from @SFPDSouthern and elsewhere for their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning. (1/2) https://t.co/YXyH92Low9 — Matt Dorsey (@mattdorsey) April 13, 2023

The brazenness of the killing was invoked as the latest example of escalating violent crime in the Democrat city and led to increased criticism of London Breed, the city’s mayor.

Story continues

Ms Breed had warned residents over the weekend not to “jump to conclusions” about his death and said people “will be surprised when the facts come out”.

Mr Lee's death drew attention to San Francisco's rise in crime, which some critics have blamed on its “soft-on-crime” policies.

Elon Musk, Twitter and Tesla CEO, was among a host of tech leaders hitting out at the lawlessness in the wake of Lee's slaying, writing on Twitter: “Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

Another tech CEO called the city “lawless”.

Tributes left at the scene of the fatal stabbing - Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A day after Mr Lee's death, a former fire commissioner was attacked in the street outside his mother's house. The fire commissioner said the incident and the entrepreneur's death were proof of San Francisco's escalating crime problem.

Mr Lee was a well-known tech executive who, in addition to founding Cash App, worked for a number of large tech companies, including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s payment platform Block.

A friend of Mr Lee’s had said the tech mogul recently moved to Miami because he felt San Francisco was “deteriorating”.

Mr Momeni’s company, Expand IT, is described online as a “dedicated technology partner since 2005, supporting a variety of client vertical markets in Healthcare, Finance, High Tech/Startup, Technology, Manufacturing, and Service sectors”.

Mr Momeni attended the University of California, Berkeley, and is fluent in English and Farsi, one profile states.

Alameda County court records show that in 2011, Mr Momeni was charged with allegedly selling a switchblade knife and driving with a suspended licence. He pleaded no contest.