How Do You Get Cash When Your Bank Is Online?

John Csiszar
·3 min read
hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of the primary advantages offered by online banks is convenience. In a matter of minutes, you can open an online bank account and make a deposit, often earning higher yields than with traditional banks and paying no fees to boot.

Find Out: Here’s How Much Americans Have in Their Savings Accounts in 2023
Read: What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

Proponents of traditional banks suggest that online banks are decidedly inconvenient when it comes to accessing your cash; but, in most cases, that is no longer true. With the single exception of not being able to walk into a branch and get physical cash from a teller, most online banks now offer the same access to cash that traditional banks do.

Here are the primary ways that you can get cash when your bank is online.

Use an ATM Card

Most — but not all — online banks now offer customers free ATM cards that they can use to withdraw cash from automated teller machines. Just as with a traditional bank, simply walk up to an ATM, insert your card and passcode, and receive your cash.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

The caveat here is that you may be charged a fee if you use an ATM that is out of your online bank’s network, so you’ll have to check with them for a list of fee-free ATMs. But this isn’t any different than using a traditional bank, as many of those allow only fee-free ATM withdrawals from their own bank machines.

In contrast, many online banks partner with nationwide ATM networks like Allpoint or MoneyPass to offer fee-free access at tens of thousands of terminals. Because of this, many online banks actually offer more fee-free ATM access than large, traditional banks.

Set Up a Wire Transfer

If you need your money moved to another place fast, you can often contact your online bank and request a wire transfer. You’ll usually pay a fee in the $25 to $45 range for this type of transfer, however, so it might be cost-effective only for larger transactions.

Request a Check

Most online banks will issue checks upon request, via either an online request or a phone call. Typically, you can have a check made out and sent to another person as a form of payment or you can have a check sent to your address as a withdrawal from your account.

Move Money Online

If you don’t need physical cash in your hand but need to move money to another account, you can usually accomplish this via a simple online transfer. As long as your accounts are linked at your online bank, a few clicks are usually enough to get your transfer underway.

Get Cashback While You Shop

If your online bank issues you a debit card, you can usually use it to get cashback when you shop, especially at grocery stores. When you pay for your purchase, you can often ask the clerk to give you $20 or $40 cash back when you pay with your debit card, with that extra amount coming directly out of your account.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Do You Get Cash When Your Bank Is Online?

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Ways to Take Advantage of High Interest Rates in Banking

    The rise in consumer interest rates both for borrowing money and for banking have been due to the Federal Reserve's rate hikes in response to inflation. The Fed doesn't set those consumer rates; rather, the federal funds rate is what banks charge each other for borrowing. A higher federal funds rate often translates to higher rates on consumer financial products as well.

  • This Is Why You Feel Existential Dread When You Open Instagram and TikTok

    Do you ever open Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok and feel like the world is spinning rapidly off its axis? And that you’re just along for the ride, powerless to slow things down?

  • 'Our banking system is sound' - Treasury Sec. Yellen

    STORY: Yellen said emergency measures unveiled Sunday by Treasury and other U.S. financial regulators to shore up public confidence in the banking system after the collapse of California-based Silicon Valley SIVB.O underscored its resolve to protect depositors."I can reassure the members of the committee that our banking system is sound, and that Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them," Yellen said in the remarks."This week's actions demonstrate our resolute commitment to ensure that depositors' savings remain safe."The comments were Yellen's first to federal lawmakers since the weekend's emergency measures to backstop depositors and enhance banking sector liquidity was greeted with both relief and astonishment on Capitol Hill, where Democrats control the Senate and Republicans hold the House of Representatives.

  • Reparations have become big business for the activist class

    The history of slavery has a nightmarish quality. I have in front of me one of the earliest documents of the Atlantic slave trade, reporting that a ship set out from the Cape Verde islands for Portugal in 1513 carrying “two small children who were five to six years old”. A Genoese merchant claimed ownership – I say “claimed” because, like all of us, I do not believe one human being can own another.

  • 4 No-Brainer Retirement Savings Hacks That You'll Thank Yourself For Later

    The secret to funding a great retirement isn't one huge leap forward, but baby steps toward a goal taken over and over again.

  • How to Save for Retirement at 40

    Everyone has a different journey when it comes to saving for retirement. Some start early with a job that offers 401(k) matching right out of school. Others get a later start. If that's you and you're just starting to save … Continue reading → The post How to Save for Retirement at 40 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Two million pensions under threat as Labour plans tax raid

    As many as two million pensions could be under threat from a future Labour tax raid, new analysis has shown.

  • Man arrested for molesting girl in Osceola County, deputies say

    A 40-year-old man wanted on child molestation charges in Osceola County was arrested by police at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Tuesday. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Aaron Meehan was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation after a victim came forward saying she had been molested by him since the age of 12. (Video credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • Are Certificates of Deposit (CDs) FDIC-Insured?

    Certificates of deposit (CDs) offer a great, more structured way to save. CDs have specific time terms that typically vary from a few months to a decade. After you make your initial deposit, you can't access your funds until the … Continue reading → The post Are Certificates of Deposit (CDs) FDIC-Insured? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren says $250,000 cap in deposit insurance for banks should be reexamined

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Wednesday said the $250,000 cap on deposit insurance should be reexamined to better suit small business and nonprofit organizations. “I think that we should reexamine, just overall, about why we have limits at $250,000 of protection,” she said on CNBC’s “Squawk Street.” The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insures up…

  • Retirement 2023: Here’s How Much the Average American Has in Their 401(k)

    Hitting your retirement savings goals is all but impossible unless you invest your money via a tax-advantaged account like a 401(k). These savings vehicles are often offered by employers, and as of...

  • These 4 banks now offer 5% or more on checking and savings accounts

    It’s been over a decade since savings rates have been this high. There are no monthly maintenance fees and no deposit or balance requirements to earn 5.02% APY with a UFB Preferred Savings account.

  • Asian American small business owners document terrifying weekend after their bank collapsed

    Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham, co-founders of Asian flavor kit company Omsom, recently took to social media to document their experience during Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) overnight collapse. In their post on Instagram, the co-founders shared that they held all their capital in SVB, which just days ago was one of the biggest banks for startups in the country. When the bank collapsed Friday following a run on deposits, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) placed it under control and froze its assets.

  • Fox Liberal Pundit Pushes Back on Network’s ‘Woke’ SVB Narrative

    Jessica Tarlov, co-host of the Fox News roundtable show The Five, took issue Tuesday with conservative pundits—some on her own network—placing the blame for Silicon Valley Bank’s failure on diversity initiatives in the workplace and prioritizing “woke-ness” above financial concerns.Tarlov began by referencing a New York Post story from Monday in which a tech insider told the Republican-friendly outlet that SVB was “the bank of the Democrats.” “If it was the Bank of MAGA, what are the chances it

  • FTX transferred $2.2 billion to Bankman-Fried via related entities, new managers say

    Overall more than $3.2 billion was transferred through payments and loans to company founders and key employees, FTX said in a statement on Wednesday. These payments were made chiefly from Alameda Research hedge fund, FTX said, adding that it made these disclosures by filing schedules and statements of financial affairs with the bankruptcy court. The crypto exchange said the transfers did not include over $240 million spent to purchase luxury property in the Bahamas, political and charitable donations made directly by the FTX debtors, and substantial transfers to non-debtor units in the Bahamas and other jurisdictions.

  • 6 Things To Do When Your Savings Account Hits $10,000

    According to a recent GOBankingRates survey, about 13% of respondents have more than $10,000 in their savings accounts. The vast majority of those polled had considerably less. Nearly one-third...

  • Are My Assets Safe if a Spouse or I Go into a Nursing Home?

    While so many people are financially prepared for the amount they will need in retirement, many fail to consider how their situation might change due to a disability. Unfortunately, a disability is the most common reason for nursing home placement. By … Continue reading → The post Asset Protection If a Spouse Goes into a Nursing Home appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m 70 and weighing whether to ‘sell everything’ and put it all in Treasuries, or hire a financial adviser even though it would cost $20K a year. What should I do?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Money Move 'Will Mess Up Relationships' With Friends and Family

    Image source: Getty Images There's a good chance that at some point in life, a friend or family member will ask you for a loan. Maybe they're short on cash while waiting for their next paycheck, or they need some help to cover a big expense.