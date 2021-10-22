Cash-to-Bitcoin exchange available at 200 Walmart Coinstar machines

Walmart is rolling out a program for customers to exchange cash for Bitcoin at select Coinstar machines in its stores.

The pilot program, which started earlier this month, makes cash-to-Bitcoin transactions available at 200 select Coinstar machines. Coinme, a cryptocurrency payment firm that has been operating Bitcoin ATMs since 2014, operates the transactions via the machines.

"Coinstar, in partnership with CoinMe, has launched a pilot that allows its customers to use cash to purchase Bitcoin," a Walmart spokeswoman told the Washington Examiner. "There are 200 Coinstar kiosks located inside Walmart stores across the United States that are part of this pilot."

Coinstar machines are best known for converting coins into paper money or gift cards. Though a press release last month said that Walmart would be accepting cryptocurrency Litecoin as payment proved to be a hoax, an editor at cryptocurrency news website Coindesk verified that the service works.

The service works by inserting cash into the machine and receiving a paper voucher that can be redeemed by setting up a Coinme account. It charges a 4% fee for the Bitcoin option and a 7% cash exchange fee.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, reached a record high on Wednesday, soaring to above $65,000.

